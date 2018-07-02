On Saturday, June 23rd, the varsity Spartan basketball team traveled to Wabash College to participate in the Hoosier Challenge Shootout. The team finished the day 2-1 in regular shoot out play. Spartans suffered a close loss in game one against Winchester, but they were able to pull out a closer win against Randolph Southern in game 2. In game three the Spartans put together a defining win against Gary Lighthouse. Also that day, the Spartans competed in a 4-minute OT shootout and defeated Carmel High School in game one but ended their day with a loss against Hamilton Southeastern High School.
On Wednesday, June 27 the Spartan Basketball team traveled to South Newton High School. The Rebels hosted the Spartans, the Patriots from Seeger, and the Vikings from North White. Each team played two, 15-minute halves. The Spartans defeated the host Rebels, tied with the Patriots, and lost to the Vikings by six points.