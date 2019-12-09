MOROCCO — A quick and aggressive full-court press combined with solid ball movement and a diverse attack was too much for North Newton to handle Nov. 7 in an 83-47loss to Victory Christian Academy out of Valparaiso.
The Spartans turned the ball over seven times on its first 10 possession and Victory Christian Academy was off to the races.
VCA led by as much as 14 points in the opening quarter and finished the period with a 22-10 advantage.
North Newton didn’t score a point for the first three minutes and twenty seconds of the second quarter as Victory Christian Academy pushed its lead to 20 points.
At the end of the first half, the Spartans trailed 44-22.
The Spartans, who finished the game with 31 turnovers, coughed up the ball eight more times in the third quarter as VCA outscored them 25-6 for a commanding 69-28 lead.
North Newton senior Braden Merriman scored nine points in the final quarter as the Spartans outscored VCA 19-14 but it couldn’t even make a dent in the final score.
Merriman finished with 15 points, and Austin Goddard added 14 in the loss.
VCA senior Tyler Schmidt led all scorers with 35, while Lincoln Thomae added 15.
With the loss, North Newton fell to 0-4 on the season.
In other action, North Newton fell to Hebron 67-39 Nov. 6. No other stats were available from that game.