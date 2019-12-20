ATTICA - North Newton Spartan wrestlers traveled to Attica on Thursday, December 12. North Newton came into the meet down a couple of wrestlers, but that didn't deter them from leaving all they had on the mat. It was a difference of four total points that would determine the outcome of the meet. The final score of the meet was Attica 37 North Newton 33.
Out of the 12 weight classes the Spartans were able to win six weight classes. Beginning the North Newton wins was Aydan Barron in the 113 weight class followed by his teammates: Connor Symons – 120 weight class, Deklin Ward – 126 weight class, William Stephens – 138 weight class, Riley Cornforth – 145 weight class and Colin Wagner – 182 weight class.
After being defeated on the road North Newton came into the away meet on Tuesday, December 17th against the West Central Trojans with a new attitude. Spartan Nation brought in an aggressive give it all and leave it all on the mat against the Midwest Conference rival. North
North Newton was able to bring home a meet win by a score of 48-30 North Newton was able to pick up points in several weights. The following Spartans picked up wins Aydan Barron – 106, Mikkel Cunningham – 113, Connor Symons – 120, Anthony French – 170, Dylan Olive – 182, Colin Wagner - 195, Arydn Calinski – 220 and Matthew Barry at heavyweight.