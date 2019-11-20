MOROCCO - The North Newton swim team has been a successful team for several years now. Its source of strength can be seen shared with the team from their coach Audrey Combs-Long or better know as Co-Lo by her athletes.
This season, Combs-Long would like to continue to build up the diving program as well as the swimmers.
"We have some very talented swimmers and divers," said Combs-Long. "I would like to see them thrive and build a team to carry into the future. I always stress to the swimmers/divers to do their best in every meet. We may not win every meet, but if they improve their times, we are happy."
Something over the years that North Newton strives to perfect is sportsmanship. “We stress sportsmanship with every diver and swimmer. The swim team prides itself on sportsmanship and I would like to see that continue long after I retire," stated Combs-Long. "Some swimmers want to take on the events we would struggle to fill: the 200IM, 100 Fly and the 500 Free. We have many who have volunteered to 'take one for the team' and fill these events. The seniors last year handed the reins over to the seniors this year, and the seniors have already taken control. I think they have been waiting for this opportunity since they were freshmen."
There are currently a total of six Lady Spartan seniors who specialize in the following: Rebecca Bookwalter – backstroke and freestyle, Danielle Kolish – freestyle, Maddie Kopka – backstroke and freestyle, Kailyn Kroll – fly and freestyle, Angie Smart – backstroke, and Kenlie Swank – distance and IM.
As for the Spartans, there are currently four seniors: Preston Conner – freestyle, David Scheeringa – backstroke and freestyle, Gavin Secviar – freestyle and Brendan Whit – breaststroke and freestyle.