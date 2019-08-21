MONTICELLO - With only three and two starters back respectively for the Monticello Lady Indians and the South Newton Lady Rebels, the Aug. 20 early-season matchup was a good litmus test for both volleyball squads.
South Newton rallied from an early 11-2 deficit in set 1 to capture the momentum en route to a tightly fought three-set win - 26-24, 25-18, 25-23.
"It was a very slow start but I wasn't ever really nervous," said South Newton coach Laura Robbins. "I never call two timeouts that early in a match, but when you start three freshmen and with this being the season opener - the nerves played a part early on. Getting the win against a much larger school with a very solid squad is huge for us. It is a great way to start the season and a very good first step."
Twin Lakes grabbed the big 11-2 lead in the opening set by taking advantage of four hitting errors and two service errors by South Newton. That early run for the Lady Indians was highlighted and capped off with a big kill from Jadyn Winter.
A kill and a block by South Newton junior Samantha Warren and aces from senior Leah Schriner and freshman Abbey Carroll ignited an 8-1 scoring run by South Newton as they cut the deficit to just two points, 12-10.
Kills from Sadie Gritten, Kadence Clay, and Alaina Wolfe helped Twin Lakes push its advantage up to five points, but that was just the start of a back and forth set that wouldn't be decided until a late 5-0 run by the Lady Rebels, as they pulled out a 26-24 victory.
The Lady Rebels, trailing 24-21, fought off four set points to claim the important first set as blocks from Warren and freshman Lizzie Glassburn highlighted the decisive late run.
"We can't let teams have those big runs obviously, and we just have to figure out those rotations, but we stayed strong and kept battling. I am very proud of the girls," said Twin Lakes coach Stephanie Thompson. "I thought we played very well against a really good program in South Newton (which only lost two games last season). I told the girls not to have the W's or the L's define them. This team is getting there and the wins will come."
The momentum won by South Newton at the end of the first set carried over to the next two sets as the Lady Rebels led most of the way.
In set two, South Newton jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead and never trailed in the 25-18 win. The Lady Rebels led by as much five points early on, 13-8 after a Warren ace. However, Twin Lakes kept battling and following a kill from Winter and an ace by Regan Franscoviak the game was tied up at 15.
South Newton immediately responded with a 9-1 run, that was sparked by three consecutive kills from Schriner and Glassburn, to pull away and claim a 25-18 victory.
A rollercoaster of a third set saw 10 ties and three lead changes including two in the final six points of the match.
South Newton led by three points early, but that would be the biggest advantage until a little over halfway through the final set.
The Lady Rebels, after a pair of kills from Glassburn and an ace from Schriner, pushed held a six-point lead, 19-13, but Twin Lakes would answer with its best-sustained scoring run of the night.
Led by two aces from Burns and a pair of kills from Gritten, the Lady Indians would score nine of the next 10 points for a 22-21 lead.
South Newton answered to tie the game on the next point and then take a 23-22 lead following another Schriner kill. Gritten responded with a kill of her own to tie the contest at 23, but South Newton wrapped up the sweep after a Twin Lakes hitting error and an ace from freshman Lexi Cripe.
"It was good to see how this young team responded to a close match and face some adversity," added Robbins. "Sam and Leah were big tonight as they always are, but it was a total team effort. I believe in every one of the girls out on that court and they fought hard tonight.
Schriner finished with a game-high 15 kills to go along with three aces, eight assists, and six digs. Warren finished with nine kills and five blocks. Also for South Newton, Cripe (four kills, and two aces), Glassburn (four kills, two aces, 10 digs, and 15 assists), Carroll (three aces, 10 digs, and two assists), and Alexxys Standish (one ace, and nine digs).
For Tri-County, Gritten and Grace Fry each had six kills to pace the team. Burns finished with a team-high 21 digs and two aces, while Ayanna Thompson had 17 assists and 16 digs.
"Abigail (Burns) performed amazing the night before and as a senior, she stepped up and did her job again tonight," said Thompson. "Those aces late in set 3 were huge and nearly helped us pull out the win."