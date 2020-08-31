WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley High School hosted the 2020 Cross Country Invite bright and early Saturday morning August 29th. A total of seven schools traveled to participate: KVHS, Kouts, Andrean, North Judson, North Newton, South Newton, and Merriville High School.
South Newton had two Lady Rebels that were able to run, however, they did not post a team score. Sophomore Aubree Florian crossed the finish line with a time of 26 minutes 39 seconds placing her 19th. Florian was quickly followed by teammate Delaney Farmer who finished 22nd with a time of 27:16.
The South Newton Rebels able to field a boy’s team giving them a team score of 54 points placing them third overall. It was Kyle Hall who came to the finish line with a time of 19:02 placing 3rd overall. He was followed by teammates Tristian Barricks (8th, 20:11), Chayse Stillabower (9th, 20:14), Blake Whaley (11th, 20:19, Garrett Sammons (28th, 22:55), Peyton Gray (24th, 25:54), and Tyler Hawley in (40th, 29:15).
North Newton also participated in the invite. The Lady Spartans had a single runner who ran. Samantha Bradley placed 28th overall with a time of 29:19.
North Newton was able to field a boy’s team as well. The Spartans finished 5th with a team total of 123 points. Leading the team was Ryan Williams placing 16th overall in 21:09. The team continued to follow into the finishing chute with Isaac Knight (26th, 22:18), Raymond Tharp (32nd, 23:56), Mason Wilson (39th, 28:15), 41st Joshua Spoor (41st,29:56), and Nuno Jones (42nd, 36:22).
The North Newton Cross Country Team will host their first home meet Thursday, Sept. 3 against North Judson with a start time of 5 p.m.
In other cross country action, the South Newton boy’s team won the Attica Invite and Hall took first place overall with a time of 19:59.
Also for the Rebels, Blake Whaley (4th, 21:27), Barricks (5th, 21:36), Stillabower (6th, 22:05), Justin Wood (15th, 26:38), Gray (16th, 27:27), and Tyler Hawley (21st, 30:52).
On the girls’ side, South Newton didn’t have enough runners for a team score but Aubree Florian placed 3rd overall with a time of 27:36, and Delaney Farmer placed 6th with a time of 28:55.