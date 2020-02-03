KENTLAND — On January 27th the final swim for three South Newton athletes would complete their high school swim career. Four years can seem like forever when you are a freshman beginning your high school athletic and academic career. However, once you start those years they seem to fly by faster than you or your parents can even imagine. So for those at the Midwest Swim Conference meet South Newtons’ seniors would be able to leave their mark one last time. To make memories on the last meet at their home pool and to celebrate all the accomplishments of their entire season one last time.
South Newton celebrated the seniors after the diving portion of the Conference Meet. Coach Emily Peregrine was able to congratulate each of the four Seniors individually before their announcement to the auditorium. The Senior walk with parents began with Patrick Cobb, Megan Honn, Natalie Obenland and swim manager Angelina Small.
After the Senior Night celebration, the mood of the swimmers took a turn towards the pride of their own school. Both South and North Newton were ready to put it all on the line and leave everything in the pool for the final time. The Mid West Conference place the top 4 in each event. The first-place finisher is awarded as an All-Conference Champion of that event, 2nd place is awarded as 2nd Team All-Conference and 3rd place is awarded Honorable Mention.
The results for the Mid West Conference women’s races are as follows: 200 Medley Relay: 1st NN in 2:21 with a team of: Maddy Kopka, Phoebe Busboom, Dayna Parsons and Maddie Binge, 2nd SN in 2:29 team of: Savannah Gonczy, Aubree Florian, Kaylie Williamson and Emma Krug, 3rd NN in 2:42 team of: Rebecca Bookwalter, Haley Graham, Grace Alexander and Brandi McQueen and 4th SN in 2:47 team of: Tess Thomas, Emma Grott, Natalie Obenland and Megan Honn; 200 Freestyle: 1st NN Chloe Livengood 2:47, 2nd SN Kaylie Williamson 2:58, 3rd SN Aubree Florian 3:01 and 4th NN Kailyn Kroll in 3:20; 200 IM: 1st SN Savannah Gonczy in 3:00, 2nd NN Kenlie Swank 3:12 and 3rd NN Alexis Venecz 3:26; 50 Freestyle: 1st NN Maddie Binge in 28.56, 2nd SN Emma Krug 29.46 and 3rd NN Cameryn Michaels 32.75: Diving: 1st NN Miranda Mauck 287.80, 2nd NN Kaitlyn Kolish 275.70 and 3rd SN Tess Thomas 217.30; 100 Fly: 1st NN Dayna Parsons 1:24 and 2nd NN Grace Alexander 2:00; 100 Freestyle: 1st NN Maddie Binge 1:07.32, 2nd Maddie Kopka 1.07.64, 3rd SN Megan Honn 1:19 and 4th SN Kaylie Williamson 1:23; 500 Freestyle: 1st NN Kenlie Swank 7:52, 2nd NN Samantha Bradley 7:58 and 3rd SN Aubree Florian; 200 Freestyle Relay: 1st NN in 2:09 team of: Cameryn Michaels, Phoebe Busboom, Kailyn Kroll and Dayna Parsons, 2nd NN in 2:16 team of: Danielle Kolish, Haley Graham, Rebecca Bookwalter and Brandi McQueen and 3rd SN in 2:18 team of: Tess Thomas, Megan Honn, Emma Grott and Natalie Obenland; 100 Backstroke: 1st NN Maddie Kopka 1:17, 2nd SN Emma Krug 1:18, 3rd SN Savannah Gonczy 1:21 and 4th NN Alexis Venecz; 100 Breaststroke: 1st NN Haley Graham 1:37, 2nd NN Tessa Wagner 1:41, 3rd SN Emma Grott 1:57 and 4th Jessica Polen 1:59 and 400 Freestyle Relay: 1st NN 4:51 team of: Maddie Binge, Cameryn Michaels, Phoebe Busboom and Maddy Kopka, 2nd NN in 4:57 team of: Kenlie Swank, Kailyn Kroll, Danielle Kolish and Brandi McQueen, 3rd SN in 5:13 team of: Emma Krug, Aubree Florian, Kaylie Williamson and Savannah Gonczy and 4th SN in 5:41 team of: Tess Thomas, Natalie Obenland, Megan Honn and Jessica Polen. The final score for the Mid West Conference: North Newton 80 South Newton 24.
The results for the Midwest Conference men’s races are as follows: 1st NN in 2:20 team of: David Scheeringa, Brendan Whitt, Simon Drenth and Isaac Knight, 2nd SN in 2:23.09 team of: Andrew Kindig, Patrick Cobb, Ian Wernert and Kayne Firkins and 3rd NN in 2:23.20 team of: AJ Downey, Jaydon Schrader, Raymond Tharp and Joshua Spoor; 200 Freestyle: 1st SN Andrew Kindig in 2:31, 2nd NN Preston Conner in 2:35 and 3rd NN Joshua Spoor; 200 IM: 1st SN Ian Wernert in 2:39, 2nd NN Simon Drenth in 3:00 and 3rd NN AJ Downey in 3:32; 50 Freestyle: 1st NN Elijah Drenth 26.35, 2nd NN Ben Tsorvas 29.87, 3rd SN Jonathon Moss 34.76 and 4th SN Patrick Cobb; 100 Fly: 1st NN Raymond Tharp 1:31; 100 Freestyle: 1st NN Isaac Knight 1:01, 2ns NN Elijah Drenth 1:09, 3rd SN Kayne Firkins 1:25 and 4th SN Jonathon Moss 1:35; 500 Freestyle: 1st NN David Scheerina 6:57 and 2nd NN AJ Downey 8:29; 200 Freestyle Relay: 1st NN in 1:59 team of: Elijah Drenth, Brendan Whitt, Preston Conner and David Scheeringa, 2nd NN in 2:08 team of: Isaac Knight, Raymond Tharp, Gavin Secviar and Jaydon Schrader; 100 Backstroke: 1st SN Andrew Kindig 1:19, 2nd NN Simon Drenth 1:29 and 3rd NN Joshua Spoor 1:43; 100 Breaststroke: 1st SN Ian Wernert 1:20, 2nd NN Brendan Whitt 1:30.07, 3rd NN Jaydon Schrader 1:30.75 and 4th SN Patrick Cobb 1:43; 400 Freestyle Relay: 1st NN in 4:30 team of: Elijah Drenth, Preston Conner, Brendan Whitt and David Scheeringa and 2nd NN in 4:55 team of: Ben Tsorvas, Isaac Knight, Jaydon Schrader and Simon Drenth. The final score for the Mid West Conference: North Newton 68 points and South Newton 24 points.
On Thursday, January 30th North Newton traveled to KVHS for their final meet of the season. The Lady Spartans were defeated by KVHS 114 to 68. The Spartan men were also defeated by KVHS with a score of 130 to 44. The Lady Spartans placed in the following events: 200 Medley Relay: 1st in 2:21 team of: Madison Kopka, Phoebe Busboom, Dayna Parsons and Madeline Binge, 3rd in 2:43 team of: Madison Varnado, Tessa Wagner, Alexis Venecz and Angie Smart and 4th in 2:43 team of: Rebecca Bookwalter, Haley Graham, Grace Alexander and Brandi McQueen; 200 Freestyle: 4th Kailyn Kroll 2:46, 5th Courntey Kopka 2:46 and 6th Samantha Bradley 3:04; 200 IM: 3rd Alexis Venecz 3:13, 4th Grace Alexander 3:16 and 5th Kenlie Swank; 50 Freestyle: 2nd Maddie Binge 29.32, 5th Cameryn Michaels 32.10 and 6th Rebecca Bookwalter 35.66; Diving: 2nd Miranda Mauck 141.25 points; 100 Fly: 2nd Dayna Parsons 1:23 and 3rd Grace Alexander 1:40; 100 Freestyle: 2nd Maddie Binge 1:05, 4th Cameryn Michaels and 6th Kylie Blann 1:18; 500 Freestyle: 2nd Madison Kopka 6:45, 4th Kenlie Swank 7:56 and 6th Samantha Bradley 8:01; 200 Freestyle Relay: 2nd 2:07 team of: Cameryn Michaels, Phoebe Busboom, Kailyn Kroll and Dayna Parsons, 4th 2:14 team of: Courtney Kopka, Haley Graham, Rebecca Bookwalter and Brandi McQueen and 5th 2:25 team of: Grace Alexander, Angie Smart, Madison Varnado and Chloe Livengood; 100 Backstroke: 1st Madison Kopka 1:18, 2nd Alexis Venecz 1:29 and 6th Madison Varnado 1:49; 100 Breaststroke: 3rd Haley Graham 1:35, 4th Phoebe Busboom 1:36 and 6th Tessa Wagner 1:45 and 400 Freestyle Relay: 3rd in 5:00 team of: Madison Kopka, Cameryn Michaels, Phoebe Busboom and Madeline Binge, 4th in 5:04 team of: Kailyn Kroll, Courtney Kopka, Kenlie Swank and Dayna Parsons and 5th in 5:45 team of: Rebecca Bookwalter, Chloe Livengood, Samantha Bradley and Kylie Blann.
The Spartans men’s team placed in the following events: 200 Medley Relay: 2nd in 2:21 team of: Davis Scheeringa, Brendan Whitt, Simon Drenth and Isaac Knight and 4th in 2:30 team of: Andrew Downey, Jaydon Schrader, Raymond Tharp and Joshua Spoor; 200 Freestyle: 3rd David Scheeringa 2:33, 4th Preston Conner 2:35 and 5th Joshua Spoor 2:43; 200 IM: 4th Simon Drenth 2:55 and 5th Andrew Downey 3:29; 50 Freestyle: 2nd Elijah Drenth 25.17, 4th Ben Tsorvas 29.59 and 6th Gavin Secviar 35.58; 100 Fly: 4th Raymond Tharp 1:27; 100 Freestyle: 3rd Elijah Drenth 56.64, 5th Ben Tsorvas 1:08 and 6th Isaac Knight 1:10; 500 Freestyle: 4th Andrew Downey 7:54; 200 Freestyle Relay: 2nd 1:51 team of: Elijah Drenth, Brendan Whitt, Preston Conner and David Scheeringa and 5th 2:10 team of: Isaac Knight, Raymond Tharp, Gavin Secviar and Jaydon Schrader; 100 Backstroke: 3rd Simon Drenth 1:25 and 4th Joshua Spoor 1:36; 100 Breaststroke: 3rd Brendan Whitt 1:26, 5th Raymond Tharp 1:28 and 6th Jaydon Schrader 1:30 and 400 Freestyle Relay: 2nd in 4:26 team of: Elijah Drenth, Preston Conner, Brendan Whitt and David Scheeringa and 4th in 4:49 team of: Ben Tsorvas, Isaac Knight, Jaydon Schrader and Simon Drenth.