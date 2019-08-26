With only one returning player from last year’s squad, second year head coach Jonathan Cripe will be focusing on teaching the sport to the team and continued improvement.
“We have a good group of girls who are willing to listen and learn,” stated Cripe. “ It’s a fun group to be around. Goals for the season are to improve every week and learn more about the game of golf and its rules.”
Sam Hernandez is the lone returnee, while newcomers Delaney Smith and Tess Thomas have already showed promise.
“Tess (a freshman) has a good swing and can really hit the ball,” added Cripe. “We’re expecting big things out of her over the next four years.
Other team members include Ruth Sanchez, Kyanna Dyer, and Miranda Gibson-Peda.