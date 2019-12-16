KENTLAND — The South Newton defense didn’t allow West Central to score in double figures in any quarter en route to a 48-20 win Dec. 14. The win was the first of the season for the Rebels as they open up play in the Midwest Conference at 1-0.
“We ratcheted up our defense a little bit tonight and was able to put some full-court pressure on them and even used a half-court trap at times,” said South Newton coach James Sammons. “We had the size advantage and we were able to get into the passing lanes and convert on the other end when we did get steals. This was the very first game of the conference so it was good to get out in front when we can.”
South Newton only trailed for one possession in the entire game. Trailing 3-2, the Rebels went on a 6-0 run to end a slow-paced first quarter up 8-3. Hayden Berenda had a pair of baskets to lead South Newton early on.
South Newton started to pull away in the second quarter, scoring the first 14 points. West Central would end the half well on a 5-0 run to trail 22-8 at the break.
Berenda added six more points to his resume in the quarter, while Kayden Cruz and Austin Miller each added four points.
West Central hit two 3-pointers in the third quarter but overall went just 2 of 10 as South Newton continued to increase its lead by outscoring the Trojans 12-8. Cy Sammons led the attack with eight third-quarter points, while Miller added four.
South Newton pushed its advantage up to 20 points in the fourth quarter and coasted to the victory.
Sammons finished with 20 points, while Berenda and Miller each added 12.
“They were having some difficulty defending us inside,” said coach Sammons. “As long as we can get the ball into Hayden and Cy, eight out of 10 times they are going to convert. They are comfortable in there and they can finish. We still need to do some work on our entry passes though.”
With the win, South Newton improved to 1-4 overall and 1-0 in conference play.