The South Newton cross country teams lost a lot of talent from last year’s squad especially on the boys’ side with the graduation of David Florian, Brock Whaley, and Cristian Jones. However, the Rebels are eyeing continued success this season with the addition of some key pieces.
“We will certainly miss our three seniors from last year,” said second-year coach David Mueller. “Their leadership is very hard to replace. And we also are still missing one who would be a senior this year, who, in our minds, would likely be the leader of the whole team. But I suspect, especially with this year’s seniors, they will be more motivated to work hard for a great 2019 season.”
“This is just a great bunch of kids,” said Mueller. “We’ll enjoy this season, regardless of how the results turn out. But they got a taste of success last year, and I think they are seeing that it can continue. We have some seniors jumping in whom we haven’t had before, but who have played other sports, and this will definitely help. Our veteran runners have seen what hard work can do, and are hungry to cut significant amounts of time from their personal records. At this point, it doesn’t appear that we have any ‘stars’, who will be winning big invitational races, but we have a solid core, and I’m expecting that we will ‘bunch’ well and sneak by teams who are looking past us.”
Key returning runners for the Rebels include senior Brandon Hansen, and juniors Tyler Hawley, and Kyle Hall.
“Kyle is our team’s leadership ‘heir’ after our three seniors from last year have departed for college. He’s ready to set a solid standard for our workouts and in our races. Tyler, with some breakout performances at the end of last year, is looking to be a more consistent and solid contributor, and keep putting pressure on our competition’s fifth men. Brandon is one more important piece of the puzzle, who gives us more depth.”
The boy’s team will feature several new faces on the team this year, while two promising freshmen will pace the Lady Rebels this year.
“Freshman Tristan Barricks has never run cross country, but he was involved in middle school track, and the early signs are that he could be the unexpected help we need,” added Mueller. “Junior Phil Eilers is also a very welcome addition, having run some distance in track. Senior Nolan Ganz, once he made a determination on an old injury, has decided to rejoin the Rebel Cross Country program. He has natural athletic ability, and as the season progresses, I expect that we’ll see him moving up through the pack to help put us in a solid position at conference and sectional. On the girls’ side, we have freshmen Delaney Farmer and Aubree Florian. They are hardly rookies to cross country, though, having run in middle school. And from the early practices, it’s clear they’re ready to work hard to start their high school careers well.”
Coach Mueller believes that with the late additions to the roster, the boy’s team is in a place to compete to advance to regionals as a team and battle for a Midwest Conference championship.
“ At the Midwest Conference, based on last year’s results, it looks like Frontier is the team to beat,” said Mueller. “As the season progresses toward the October 5th conference meet, we’ll see how things develop with Tri-County and North Newton, too. With the schools in our conference, you never know what surprises you’ll see. It may take only one or two unexpected new runners to move a team from the middle of the pack to the clear front-runner.”
“For our girls, since we don’t have the numbers for a full team (hoping to build for next year, though), it will be up to Aubree and Delaney to push themselves and each other,” added Mueller. “At this point, it’s not unrealistic to think we might get both of them out of sectional and on to the regional. I’d like to encourage all our readers to come out to a South Newton or North Newton meet. Cross country is unique among high school sports, and I think more folks would find the atmosphere of healthy competition but also great mutual encouragement between teams and fans to be refreshing and fun.”