NORTH JUDSON — In what has been a familiar storyline all year, South Newton fell behind big in the first half but kept battling to the end in a 61-16 loss to North Judson in the opening round of the 1 A Sectional Oct. 25.
North Judson ran out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and pushed its advantage to 55-0 by halftime.
In that first half, the Rebels were able to pick up just one first down, a 9-yard pass play from sophomore Kayden Cruz to his brother, freshman Korbin Cruz. However, that drive ended just three plays later on a lost fumble.
The Rebels showed much more fight in the second half as Kayden Cruz got his team on the scoreboard with a 14-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter. On the two-point conversion, the Rebels used a trick play as Korbin Cruz took the ball on the reverse and then found Kayden Cruz for a diving catch as South Newton made a small dent in the deficit 55-8.
North Judson responded early in the fourth quarter with another touchdown to go up 61-8.
Trevor Hoeferlin scored the final touchdown of the season for South Newton with a 3-yard touchdown run and then on another trick play Kayden Cruz snuck the ball under the legs of Blake Whaley and Whaley was able to cross the goal line for the conversion to make the final score 61-16.
“This is our third year where we haven’t a lot of success on the scoreboard but our kids have never quit and they have come out of halftime and responded to things we wanted to do,” said South Newton coach Bradley Bevis. “It is hard to come out here every week when you are down big at halftime, but they do and they always fight to the end.”
Kayden Cruz finished the game going 13-of-28 passing for 117 yards and also led the team in rushing with 44 yards on 10 carries. Korbin Cruz had six catches for 50 yards, while Hoeferlin added two receptions for 35 yards, and Javen Wright had four catches for 15 yards.
Dominic Sanders led the defense with four tackles including one tackle for loss.
With the loss, South Newton wrapped up the season at 0-10.
“I think as the season went on we got better,” said Bevis. “We showed some progress, we are just very young. We have a long offseason ahead of us and there is where are biggest turnaround is going to happen. If we have a good offseason, the kids hit the weights, we will be much better next season.”