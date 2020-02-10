MUNSTER — On February 6, 14 schools descended on Munster High School for the swimming sectional prelims. For sectionals in swimming, you have to earn the right to swim in the finals. The top 8 fastest times compete for the right to advance to regionals. The next 8 times competing for final placement and points for the team.
North Newton and South Newton High Schools walked onto the pool deck to participate in 2020 Swim Sectionals.
The North Newton Lady Spartans were able to secure two different spots in the fast finals, hoping to earn a spot on the podium. North Newton earned the 7th placement overall in the 200 Medley with a time of 2:14 with the team of Madison Kopka, Phoebe Busboom, Dayna Parsons, and Madeline Binge. The Lady Spartans also secured a slot for the fast finals in the 400 Freestyle Relay. The Lady Spartans finished 6th overall in 4:35 with the team of Courtney Kopka, Cameryn Michaels, Phoebe Busboom, and Madeline Binge.
The North Newton Lady Spartans also placed 9th overall in the 200 Freestyle Relay. The teams finishing time was 2:03 which included Cameryn Michaels, Phoebe Busboom, Kailyn Kroll, and Dayna Parsons. The Lady Spartans also had two competing divers. Mirada Mauck finished with a total of 219.80 points in 14th and Kailtyn Kolish finished 15th with 210.95 points. North Newton Lady Spartans finished 8th out of 14 schools with a total of 80 points.
The South Newton Lady Rebels were able to have a single team place in the fast finals. The 400 freestyle relay team of Savannah Gonczy, Kayla Florian, Kaylie Williamson, and Emma Krug finished 8th overall in a time of 4:45.
In the 200 Freestyle Relay, the Lady Rebels placed 11th overall in 2:11. It was a team of Savannah Gonczy, Aubree Florian, Kaylie Williamson, and Emma Krug. South Newton also swam in the 200 Medley relay with the team of Savannah Gonczy, Kayla Florian, Aubree Florian, and Emma Krug. South Newton Lady Rebels finished 11th as a team overall with a total of 34 points.