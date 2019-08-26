With a solid core of returning seniors and several talented younger players, the North Newton volleyball team looks to improve on last year’s 5-15 season.
“Ashley Churchill is back as our setter, Reece Fox will be an all-around good player for us, Jenna McCann is our defensive specialist in the back row as our Libero, and Jamie Will is a very strong middle hitter and blocker for us,” said second-year head coach Jessica Wynn.
Wynn will also be counting on juniors Hannah Hiscox and Hope Churchill, sophomores Harley and Heidi Schleman, Phoebe Busboom, and Cayci Ehlinger.
“My twins, Heidi and Harley have worked hard all summer to secure their spot on the varsity roster,” added Wynn. “Look for them to be strong at the net. Hannah is a leader and a strong all-around player. Look for her to play some at a new role as a possible setter at times this year. Phoebe and Cayci can be used in a number of different roles and give us good depth. Also, freshman Lexi Cunningham is proving to be very strong. If she continues to work hard and improve as she has been, she may see the varsity court sooner than later.”
Wynn wants her team to focus on winning more games than last year and being more vocal with better communication.
“Even though we have returning players, we have some different faces in new roles. The more they play the stronger they will be together. One thing about this team is they work hard. There are no shortcuts. They come in every day and work hard till the end. They are a very dedicated group.”