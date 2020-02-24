ST. JOHN — The 2020 BOY’S Swim Sectionals TOOK PLACE at Lake Central High School. The preliminaries were on Feb. 20 with the finals Feb. 22. A total of 15 schools attended: Crown Point, East Chicago Central, Gary West Side, Griffith, Hammond, Hammond Clark, Hammond Morton, Hammond Bishop Noll, Highland, Lake Central, Lowell, Munster, North Newton, Rensselaer, and South Newton.
Going into the meet these athletes all have a single goal in mind – advancing to state.
For the Spartans, a lot of determination could be seen as they approached the blocks for each event. As for the Rebels, hard work and confidence were clearly evident throughout each event as they left the blocks.
North Newton and South Newton placed in the following manner for the prelims: NN — 200 Medley Relay the team placed 10th overall with a time of 2:20 and SN placed 11th with a time of 2:26; 200 Freestyle: SN Andrew Kindig 24th, NN Preston Conner 25th, NN Joshua Spoor 26th and NN David Scheeringa 27th; 200 IM: SN Ian Wernert 15th, NN Simon Drenth 18th and NN Andrew Downey 22nd; 50 Freestyle: NN Elijah Drenth 16th, NN Ben Tsorvas 23rd, SN Patrick Cobb 33rd, SN Jonathon Moss 38th, NN Gavin Secviar 39th and SN Kayne Firkins 41st; 100 Freestyle: NN Elijah Drenth 16th, NN Ben Tsorvas 24th, NN Isaac Knight 26th, SN Kayne Firkins 33rdand SN Jonathan Moss 34th; 200 Freestyle Relay: NN 9th overall in 1:51 and SN 12th overall in 2:12; 100 Backstroke: SN Andrew Kindig 19th, NN Simon Drenth 21st and NN Joshua Spoor 24th; 100 Breaststroke: SN Ian Wernert 19th, NN Brendan Whitt 27th, NN Jaydon Schrader 29th, NN Raymond Tharp 31st and SN Patrick Cobb 32nd and lastly 400 Freestyle Relay: NN 8th overall
On Saturday, February 22nd the finals began bright and early at 9 a.m. North Newton and South Newton both had athletes that were swimming in the consolation heats. North Newton also had a relay team make it into the fast heat which would place them somewhere on the podium by the end of the meet.
The final results for both schools at sectionals are as follows: 200 Medley Relay: North Newton 10th in 2:19 team of David Scheeringa, Brendan Whitt, Simon Drenth and Isaac Knight and South Newton 12th in 2:25 team of Andrew Kindig, Patrick Cobb, Ian Wernert and Kayne Firkins; 200 IM: SN Ian Wernert 16th in 2:26; 50 Freestyle: NN Elijah Drenth 16th in 25.25; 100 Freestyle: NN Elijah Drenth 16th in 55.95; 200 Freestyle Relay: North Newton 9th in 1:50 team of Elijah Drenth, Brendan Whitt, Preston Conner and David Scheeringa and South Newton 12th in 2:08 team of: Andrew Kindig, Kayne Firkins, Jonathan Moss and Ian Wernert and 400 Freestyle Relay: North Newton 8th in 4:10 team of Elijah Drenth, Preston Conner, Ben Tsorvas and David Scheeringa.
The Lake Central Men’s Swim Sectional hosted a total of 15 schools, however, there were only 14 schools that received points towards a team total. Winning the 2020 Sectionals was Munster with a total of 514.5 points. North Newton placed 10th overall with a total of 56 points and South Newton placed 12th with a total of 21 points.