Photo 1

South Newton senior Leah Schriner (11) goes up for a kill in the regional semifinals Oct. 26.

 (NCE PHOTO/GREGORY MYERS)

South Newton senior Leah Schriner was named to the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association (IHSVCA) 1A All District Team for the North Central District.

Schriner, a four-year starter for the Lady Rebels, finished the season with 366 kills and ended her career with the most kills of anyone in the program (1,216). She also added 74 aces, 11 blocks, 321 digs and 340 assists on the season.

Schriner led her team to the program's first sectional championship since 1986.

Volleyball 1A All District Teams

North District

Addison Baker - North Field

Madison Blickenstaff - Pioneer

Olivia Brooke - Pioneer

Cara Cresse - Blackhawk Christian

Hailey Cripe - Pioneer

Jara Esnal - Pioneer

Julia Nagy - Blackhawk Christian

Chloe Pierce - Blackhawk Christian

Mackenzie Robinson - Pioneer

Madison Shedrow - Culver

Mackenzie Walker - Pioneer

Kathryn Zolman - Blackhawk Christian

North Central District

Kayla Brady - Lafayette Central Catholic

Grace Bond - Wes-Del

Martina Demarchi - Cowan

Jozee Evans - Lafayette Central Catholic

Jascey Harrington - Cowan

Kaycie Hicks - Lafayette Central Catholic

Grayson Kleist - Covington

Hope Linville - Covington

Lauren O’Neill - Covington

Lilly Powers - Lafayette Central Catholic

Leah Schriner - South Newton

Central District

Elizabeth Combs - Bloomfield

Shelby Lianne Fugate - Hauser

Hannah Johnson - Hauser

Kylie Rachelle Lock - Hauser

Dara Milivojac - Indianapolis Lutheran

Isabella Reed - Greenwood Christian

Erin Sexauer - Central Christian

Trinity Tatlock - Southwestern Shelby

Emma Theobald - Morristown

Bella Thompson - Morristown

Aunaka Wasil - Hauser

South District

Aerie Acuff - Springs Valley

Asia Crim - Loogootee

Audrey Eurton - New Washington

Elizabeth Gigrich - Oldenburg Academy

Kennedy Hoffman - Trinity Lutheran

Sydney Jaynes - Trinity Lutheran

Jewel McCormick - Springs Valley

Montana Pendley - Springs Valley

Bailey Reynolds - Trinity Lutheran

Hannah Sabotin - Trinity Lutheran

Kylie VanHoy - Loogootee

Makenzie VanHoy - Loogootee

Tags