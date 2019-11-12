South Newton senior Leah Schriner was named to the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association (IHSVCA) 1A All District Team for the North Central District.
Schriner, a four-year starter for the Lady Rebels, finished the season with 366 kills and ended her career with the most kills of anyone in the program (1,216). She also added 74 aces, 11 blocks, 321 digs and 340 assists on the season.
Schriner led her team to the program's first sectional championship since 1986.
Volleyball 1A All District Teams
North District
Addison Baker - North Field
Madison Blickenstaff - Pioneer
Olivia Brooke - Pioneer
Cara Cresse - Blackhawk Christian
Hailey Cripe - Pioneer
Jara Esnal - Pioneer
Julia Nagy - Blackhawk Christian
Chloe Pierce - Blackhawk Christian
Mackenzie Robinson - Pioneer
Madison Shedrow - Culver
Mackenzie Walker - Pioneer
Kathryn Zolman - Blackhawk Christian
North Central District
Kayla Brady - Lafayette Central Catholic
Grace Bond - Wes-Del
Martina Demarchi - Cowan
Jozee Evans - Lafayette Central Catholic
Jascey Harrington - Cowan
Kaycie Hicks - Lafayette Central Catholic
Grayson Kleist - Covington
Hope Linville - Covington
Lauren O’Neill - Covington
Lilly Powers - Lafayette Central Catholic
Leah Schriner - South Newton
Central District
Elizabeth Combs - Bloomfield
Shelby Lianne Fugate - Hauser
Hannah Johnson - Hauser
Kylie Rachelle Lock - Hauser
Dara Milivojac - Indianapolis Lutheran
Isabella Reed - Greenwood Christian
Erin Sexauer - Central Christian
Trinity Tatlock - Southwestern Shelby
Emma Theobald - Morristown
Bella Thompson - Morristown
Aunaka Wasil - Hauser
South District
Aerie Acuff - Springs Valley
Asia Crim - Loogootee
Audrey Eurton - New Washington
Elizabeth Gigrich - Oldenburg Academy
Kennedy Hoffman - Trinity Lutheran
Sydney Jaynes - Trinity Lutheran
Jewel McCormick - Springs Valley
Montana Pendley - Springs Valley
Bailey Reynolds - Trinity Lutheran
Hannah Sabotin - Trinity Lutheran
Kylie VanHoy - Loogootee
Makenzie VanHoy - Loogootee