The North Newton Cross Country Invite was held on October 1. The weather was less than perfect for athletes running 3.1 miles under hot conditions with little to no wind. There were eight schools invited to participate in the 2019 North Newton Invite.
In the boy’s race, there were a total of eight full teams and 47 runners. North Newton would place 7th overall with 168 points. Leading the Spartans would be Ryan Williams finishing 24th with a time of 21:29. Following Williams to the finish line would be teammates: Isaac Knight 32nd in 22:13, Joe Smith 33rd in 22:38, Raymond Tharp 42nd in 27:23 and Joshua Spoor 47th in 36:32.
South Newton would finish 8th overall with a team total of 184 points. Leading the Rebels would be Kyle Hall in 23rd with a time of 21:26. Following Hall to the finish line would be Rebel teammates: Nolan Ganz 36th in 23:22, Philip Eilers 44th in 31:33, Andrew Conrad 45th in 32:42 and Tyler Hawley 46th in 33:48.
In the girl's race, there would be eight schools participating but only five full teams. The Lady Spartans would finish 4th overall with 92 points. Leading the Lady Spartans to the finish line would be Brandi McQueen in 12th with a time of 26:22. The Lady Spartans would come into the finish line in the following order: Madelyn Arrenholz 19th with a time of 27:43, Kylie Blann 20th with a time of 28:03, Jacqueline Thomas 29th with a time of 30:09, Rebecca Bookwalter 30th with a time of 30:17 and Kaitlyn Kolish 34th with a time of 34:06.
The South Newton Lady Rebels would have only two athletes participating. That would not stop Delaney Farmer, she would finish 9th overall with a time of 25:09. Following her Lady Rebel teammate would be Aubree Florian finishing 28th with a time of 29:44.
The Mid West Cross Country Conference Meet would be held at North White High School on October 5 with six schools competing for the conference title
The North Newton boy's team placed 4th overall with 97 points. Ryan Williams would place 8th overall with a new personal record of 18:57 earning him 2nd Team All-Conference Honors. The Spartans would finish Conference in the following order: Gavin Secivar 14th in 19:48, Isaac Knight 17th with a new personal record of 20:09, Joe Smith 27th in 22:12, Raymond Tharp 31st with a new personal record of 23:54 and Joshua Spoor 37th also with a new personal record of 29:41.
The South Newton boy's team placed 5th with 131 points. Leading the Rebels into the finish line was Kyle Hall 11th overall with a time of 19:11. Following Hall to the finish line were Rebel teammates: Nolan Ganz 18th with a time of 20:09, Tyler Hawley 32nd with a time of 25:33, Andrew Conrad 34th with a time of 27:24 and Philip Eilers 36th with a time of 28:59.
In the girl's race, there would only be three schools with complete teams. North Newton Lady Spartans would finish 2nd overall with 55 points. Leading the Lady Spartans to the finish line would be Kylie Blann. She would place 7th overall earning her 2nd Team All-Conference Honors in a time of 23:41. Just missing the top ten was Brandi McQueen coming in 11th with a time of 24:07, Madelyn Arrenholz 14th with a time of 24:18, Jacqueline Thomas 21st with a time of 27:03, Kaitlyn Kolish 22nd with a time of 27:59 and Rebecca Bookwalter 23rd with a time of 28:04.
The South Newton Lady Rebels may be small but don’t count them out. Making a very strong showing both Lady Rebels placed in the top ten earning them honors. Delany Farmer placed 2nd overall with a time of 22 minutes and 11 seconds. Freshman Aubree Florian was quick to follow her Lady Rebel teammate to the finish line. Florian finished 10th overall with a time of 23 minutes and 52 seconds.
North Newton and South Newton will continue onto 2019 Sectionals on October 13. The 2019 Cross Country Sectionals will be held at Rensselaer High School.