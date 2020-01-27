FRANCESVILLE — South Newton Rebels traveled to West Central on January 25th for the Midwest Conference Meet. Little did these athletes or coaches know how this day would turn out. Hard work and determination is a true Rebel trademark. However, the biggest trademark that can be seen at every match South Newton has is team pride.
The Rebels can be seen at the side of every match throughout the meet. One thing that seems to be instilled by Coach Bell and Coach Krug is sportsmanship and teamwork. These two Coaches constantly throughout matches can be instructing and guiding their athletes. They seem to coach by example and the athletes can be seen doing the same.
As the Conference rounds began you could see the Rebels hop from mat 1 to mat 2 to cheer on and encourage their fellow teammates. When South Newton coaches had to spilt to coach on both mats simultaneously you could see the Rebels divide and immediately go to a mat. They stayed until their teammate wrestled to the horn sounded.
The South Newton Rebels would put a total of 10 athletes upon the podium. These totals include 2 Midwest Conference Champions. South Newton Rebels placed in the following weight classes: 106 – Ty Hoaks 3rd, 113 – Hayden Ramon 3rd, 120 – Blake Whaley Conference Champion, 126 – Kane Sell 2nd, 132 – Nash Walkup 5th, 138 – Lane Deal 3rd, 145 – Gage Ely 3rd, 152 – Todd West 4th, 160 – Daniel Tordai 3rd, 170 – Dane Smith Conference Champion, 220 – Will Balensiefer 3rd and Heavy Weight – Dominic Sanders 2nd place.
It would be a total of four points that would separate the Conference Champion and runner-up. Slowly as the West Central Athletic Director read off the team scores the excitement rose quickly among the parents, coaches, and athletes. It soon became apparent that Newton County was full of amazing wrestlers coached by equally amazing coaches. The final results placed North Newton with 198 points, South Newton would place as the Midwest Conference runner up with a total of 194 points, Frontier 181 points, West Central 166.5 points, North White 161 and Tri-County with 52 points.
South Newton will turn their focus towards the upcoming sectionals. The Rebels will travel to Twin Lakes on Saturday, February 1st, 2020.