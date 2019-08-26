MONON — Newton County high school cross country athletes were packing on the miles this weekend. Sun shining, slight breeze with perfect running temperatures. With close to 13 schools running at the North White 2019 Invite you could see the determination to conquer the course on every face.
The North Newton boy’s team has nine athletes currently. However, out of the nine athletes, only four had the required practices to be eligible to compete. Senior Gavin Secivar was the only medalist for the team, coming in at 14th overall with a time of 19 minutes 11 seconds. Sophomore Ryan Williams would Ribbon at 24th with a time of 19:46. Sophomore Isaac Knight finished 49th at 21:43 and sophomore Raymond Tharp would place 63rd at 24:59.
For the Rebels, junior Kyle Hall led the way with a 27th place showing with a time of 20:03. Junior Tyler Hawley would follow his Rebel teammate in 69th place with a time of 26:54.
On the girl’s side, South Newton freshman Delaney Farmer finished 20th overall with a time of 24:08 to lead all county runners, while fellow freshman Aubree Florian took 44th at 27:59.
For the Lady Spartans, freshman Madelyn Arrenholz led the way by finishing 33rd at 25:49. Arrenholz is one of a select few at North Newton participating in two varsity fall sports this season. She would be followed in the chute by fellow teammates senior Madison Kopka 46th with a time of 28:04, senior Rebecca Bookwalter 49th with a time of 28:59, and sophomore Samantha Bradley 50th with a time of 29:06.
Neither North Newton or South Newton would have enough athletes to cross the finish line to have a team score. To post a team score in Cross Country you must have a minimum of 5 athletes cross the finish line.