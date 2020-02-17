EAST CHICAGO — Each athlete, once sectionals arrive, knows one thing that is always absolute—today could be that last time. The journey to sectionals is filled with hard work, determination, injury, recovery, and dedication. Tournament time brings together athletes across the state all with a goal in mind, reaching the state finals. The farther you head down the road: sectional to regional, regional to semi-state the competition gets increasingly more difficult.
This year North Newton Spartans were able to advance two athletes to semi-state. The Spartans sent Sophomore Mikkel Cunningham (106 weight class) and Senior Colin Wagner (182 weight class) to East Chicago. However, Newton County also got representation at semistate from South Newton. South Newton Rebels advanced three athletes to East Chicago. The Rebels were represented by freshman Hayden Ramon (113 weight class), sophomore Blake Whaley (120 weight class) and senior Dane Smith (170 weight class).
Senior Colin Wagner walked into semi-state with a 26-3 record in the 182 weight class. South Newton senior Dane Smith came into semi-state in the 170 weight class with a 30-6 record.
North Newton sophomore Mikkel Cunningham opened up the 106 class against Junior Adriel Macedo (24-11) from South Bend Riley. In the first period, Cunningham would get a takedown earning himself two pts. In the second period, Cunningham would get another takedown as well as a near fall earning an additional four points before getting the pin in the second round.
In round two, Cunningham would meet freshman Sam Goin (34-1) from Crown Point. In what was a very physical match Cunningham would be defeated by Goin 23 to 6. Cunningham would end the 2019-20 season with a record of 27-8.
South Newton freshman Hayden Ramon would open up the 113 weight class against sophomore Trevor Schammert (35-4) from Hobart. It would be an early takedown earning two pts by Schammert before getting the win by pin. Ramon would finish his freshman year with a record of 19-11.
South Newton sophomore Blake Whaley would step up next onto the mat in the 120 weight class. Whaley would see Senior Giovanni Diaz (39-1) from Wheeler. Diaz would be awarded two takedowns in the first period, whereas Whaley would earn a single escape before Diaz secured the win via pinfall. South Newton’s Whaley would finish the 2019-20 season with a record of 20-13.
South Newton senior Dane Smith would be the last of the Rebels to walk onto the mat for the day. Representing the 170 weight class Smith would meet senior Matt Neff (40-5) from LaPorte. In what can only be called a senior sendoff, these two seniors put together 3 good periods of wrestling. In the first period, Neff would be awarded a total of 3 pts of which included a takedown. However in the second period, Rebels’ Dane Smith would get two escapes earning 2 points, however, Neff would earn 8 pts for the period including 2 takedowns, a near fall, and a reversal. Smith would continue to put forth everything leaving it on the mat earning an additional two pts for two escapes however it would not be enough to continue. Neff would defeat Smith 17-4. Smith finished his senior year with a 30-7 record for the Rebels.
North Newton Spartans would send Senior Colin Wagner to the mat to represent in the 182 weight class. Wagner would see Junior Brandon Estepp (24-8) from Warsaw Community. Wagner secured a takedown and pushed for a pinfall 1:24 into round 1.
In the next round, Wagner would meet up against junior Colin Kwiatkowski (41-2) from Valparaiso. Using every tool taught by Coach Cunningham and his father it would a match that both could be proud to watch. However it wasn’t meant to be, Wagner would be defeated by Kwiatkowski 11-2. North Newton senior captain Colin Wagner would take that last walk off the mat for the final time in his high school career. In what can only be called an amazing year battling through injury and leading through example he will truly be missed next year leaving behind a legacy of hard work and determination. Wagner ended his Senior year as a Spartan with a record of 27-4.
In regards to the future, both schools have extremely young wrestlers with a lot of experience that will be returning next year. Just looking back at the Midwest Conference a total of four points separated the two for the title. One thing for sure is Newton County High Schools have strong wrestling programs.