With just one senior, the South Newton Rebels will once again be a young squad, but this year they return a little more varsity experience than in previous years.
“Our offensive line and defensive line will be our strength this year,” said coach Bradley Bevis, who is in his fourth year as head coach at South Newton.
Leading the way this year will be juniors Dominic Sanders and Kayne Firkins, “who have started since their freshmen year,” added Bevis.
Also back for the Rebels are sophomores Kayden Cruz and Blake Whaley. “Kayden is an explosive athlete who will play multiple positions throughout the year,” Bevis stated. “Blake will play middle linebacker and is making a switch from offensive line to running back this season.”
Other impact players back for the Rebels this season will be juniors Lane Deal, Trevor Hoeferlin, Justin Wood, and sophomores Hunter Leadingham and Javen Wright.
Newcomers to keep an eye out for on the field this season include Benton Central transfer junior Will Balensiefer, and freshmen Luke Patterson and Korbin Cruz. “All three are slated to start at skilled positions on both sides of the ball,” added Bevis.
“As a team we have tried to keep our expectations and goals simple,” said Bevis. “We want to compete in all of our games this season. Our players have a shown that they are willing to learn and put in the work to improve. Since we are still one of the youngest teams on our schedule, there is a learning curve that goes along with every step toward growth. As a team we have set goals to improve team offensive and defensive stat averages from last season.”