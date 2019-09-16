KENTLAND - South Newton would hold an 8-6 lead at the end of the first quarter but Carroll finished off the night by outscoring the Rebels 59-6 for the 65-14 win Sept. 13.
Friday night is the boys of fall putting together a football game under the lights. Most nights you come to watch all the hard work, dedication and heart that a small-town team inevitably leaves all over the field. Such is the case of the South Newton Rebels.
South Newton would start the night off slowly. However, on one of the first drives in the quarter, Carroll would have a flag thrown for a 15-yard penalty due to a personal foul. It would give the Rebels a first down. However unable to move the ball any further down the field they would end up punting the ball away to the Cougars. Shortly after the Carroll Cougars would find themselves with a touchdown but unable to convert the PAT.
Carroll would soon be driving down the field once again when one of the Rebels would cause a fumble. South Newton's William Balensiefer scooped up the ball and take off down the field 60 yards for a score. The Rebels quickly took advantage and set up for a two-point conversion. Kayden Cruz would cross the goal line for the conversion to give his squad an 8-6 lead.
Going into the second quarter Carrol would come out of the gate very strong. South Newton would be unable to stop the advance of the Cougar offense, which would go on to score 28 points in the quarter for a 34-8 lead at the break.
Going into the final minutes of the game South Newton Rebels had a can-do attitude. That spirit and determination would carry them through for a second touchdown of the night with just minutes left to go in the game. It would be Trevor Hoeferlin that would find the endzone raising the Rebel score to 14. It was all that was needed to remind the team to preserve and push through the entire game. South Newton would have a total of 18 yards passing with 2/6 completions and rushing for a total of 70 yards.
“We played well and drove it down the field, which allowed us to execute the plays” stated Coach Bradley Bevis. “It's a lot of hard work these kids put out onto the field and tonight you could see that. We need to adjust and clean up a few things like finishing through on our blocks. But it’s the never give up attitude this team has which drives them with a need to succeed.”