WOLCOTT — South Newton’s depth was too much for Tri-County in a 63-18 win Dec. 19.
Tri-County’s wrestling quartet picked up three wins in four matches during the Midwest Conference dual.
“I liked he way the kids were determined to come out on top,” Tri-County head coach James Wamsley said. “Determination was our focus all week.”
Dezmond Nabors picked up a forfeit win at 138 pounds, while Luke Ulrich (145) and Dayn Wright (152) each earned pins. South Newton head coach Chris Bell was pleased with 132-pounder Nash Walkup, who earned a late three-point near-fall against the Cavs’ Bryce Bahler to pull out an 11-9 victory.
“I like that he wrestled the (full) six minutes,” Bell said. “At the end, he had enough in the tank to pull off the victory. It’s always nice to see when a kid’s in good enough shape to get one in the last seconds.”
Bahler earned the match’s first takedown. Walkup maneuvered into a reversal, and Bahler did the same a few seconds later. Bahler’s attempt to turn Walkup over for a pinfall resulted in a last-second reversal for Walkup and a 4-4 score.
In the second, Bahler started in the down position. He hit a reversal, and again Walkup hit a reversal late in the frame to knot the match (6-6) heading into the third.
It was 8-8 at one point in the third, with Walkup in the top position. He nearly pinned Bahler, but couldn’t get the call. Bahler was able to earn an escape, but nothing else as the buzzer sounded.
“I think we’ve been wrestling better and better,” Bell said. “We’re excited for this weekend, going into Seeger, and then going into Christmas break.”
After Nabors claimed the Cavaliers’ first points, Ulrich snagged a takedown a few seconds into his 145-pound match. He picked up a pin at the 1:15 mark of the frame for his 49th career victory.
“I saw a lot of the things we worked on in practice, things we benefited from,” the senior said of the three matches wrestled. “Saw things that we have to push harder to do better.”
At 152, Dayn Wright found himself down 4-0 early in the first, but hit a reversal and turned it into a quick pin at the 1:06 mark of the frame.
“I just tried to be aggressive right off the bat, and it paid off,” he said. “Just a lot of hard work and determination in practice. All week we’ve been working on being aggressive, and it really pays off.”
Ulrich and Wright benefitted from chain wrestling, which also occurred in spots of Bahler’s match. Chain wrestling, in which there is a minute or so burst where each wrestler hits a move and the action is non-stop, was something the team worked on during the last week.
“Not just stopping the drill at the takedown, but stopping it at the breakdown,” Wamsley said. “Let the guy who got taken down get a chance to get to his feet before we stop it, that kind of thing.”
Ulrich is the rebuilt program’s first four-year letterwinner, claimed this year as the team turned four years old. Ulrich likes the coziness of the quartet, which also is close in weight (126-152).
“We can hold each other accountable,” he said. “Push each other in practice, become equals in all ways.”
In other action, South Newton went 4-1 at the Rensselaer Super Duals Dec. 13 for third place as Dane Smith and Blake Whaley each went 5-0 to win their respective weight classes, 182 pounds and 120.
Also for the Rebels, Dominic Sanders went 4-1 at 285, Daniell Tordai 4-1 at 170, Nash Walkup 4-1 at 132, and Hayden Ramon 4-1 at 113.