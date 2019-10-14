Casey-Westfield scored 26 points in the first quarter and 21 more in the first half en route to a 54-14 victory over South Newton Oct. 11.
Storm Washburn scored three first quarter touchdowns for Casey-Westfield.
The Rebels outscored their opponent 14-7 in the second half but it was not enough as the Rebels fell to 0-8 on the season.
Kayden Cruz put South Newton on the board with a 37-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and Blake Whaley added a 4-yard touchdown run and a 2-point conversion in the fourth.
Cruz was 12-of- 15 passing for 66 yards, while also rushing for 92 yards. Trevor Hoeferlin finished the game with 26 yards rushing and 39 yards receiving.
South Newton travels to Lake Station (1-7) Friday night.