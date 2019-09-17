FOWLER — In what could be described as perfect running weather, a multitude of cross country athletes stepped up to the starting line at the 2019 Benton County Invite.
The South Newton Rebels were able to field a boys team but only had two girl runners. For the Lady Rebels, both freshmen, Delaney Farmer finished 9th with a time of 24:28.94 and Aubree Florian finished 14th with a time of 25:17.31. There was a total of 32 athletes in the girl’s race.
The Rebels placed 5th overall with a total score of 113. Leading the Rebels to the finish line was Kyle Hall in 12th place with a time of 19:48.09. Hall was quickly followed into the chute by fellow teammates: Tristian Barracks in 16th with a time of 20:48.50, Nolan Ganz in 28th with a time of 22:33.15, Philip Eilers in 36th with a time of 25:10.47, Tyler Hawley in 38th with a time of 25:48.69 and Andrew Conrad in 43rd with a time of 32:15.09.
The Lady Spartans like the Lady Rebels also did not have enough athletes to field a team. The Lady Spartans have a dual-sport athlete who was participating at the Lady Mid West Conference Golf Tournament. That being said the Lady Spartans had four seasoned runners who took to the starting line. Crossing the finish line first for the Lady Spartans was Kylie Blann in 11th place overall with a time of 25:12.59. Blann was soon to be followed by teammate Brandi McQueen in 15th with a time of 26:15.75, Jacqueline Thomas in 24th with a time of 29:35.91 and Rebecca Bookwalter in 26th with a time of 30:54.62.
The Spartan boy’s team would be the highlight of the night. Having a solid team of seasoned returning runners they would show their strength by leaving it all on the Benton Central course. Senior Gavin Secivar would lead his team to the finish line in 9th place with a time of 19:28.18 only to be very quickly followed by Ryan Williams in 11th with a time of 19:42.66. The Spartans would have their 4 teammates come shortly after: Joe Smith in 21st with a time of 21:40.28, Isaac Knight in 23rd with a time of 21:45.28, Elijah Drenth in 27th with a time of 22:28.03 and Raymond Tharp in 39th with a time of 26:20.03. The Spartans would finish 3rd overall at the Benton Central Invite with a total of 87.