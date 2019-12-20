RENSSELAER - South Newton went 4-1 at the Rensselaer Super Duals Dec. 13 for third place as Dane Smith and Blake Whaley each went 5-0 to win their respective weight classes, 182 pounds and 120.

Also for the Rebels, Dominic Sanders went 4-1 at 285, Daniell Tordai 4-1 at 170, Nash Walkup 4-1 at 132, and Hayden Ramon 4-1 at 113.

