KENTLAND — The South Newton wrestling team will have a good mix of returning athletes to go along with some new young talent.
“We have a lot of new wrestlers and it is early in the season to pick out a strength for us, but I’m hoping our conditioning will be a strength early on,” said coach Chris Bell, who is in his fourth season in charge of the wrestling program.”
Leading the way for the Rebels as returnees are Dane Smith, Blake Whaley, Nash Walkup, and Dominic Sanders.
“Dane has plenty of experience and will be much stronger this year,” said Bell. “Blake has a strong motor and can wrestle a strong six minutes. Nash has the ability to keep matches close and to pull them out late. Dominic is a hard worker and very coachable. I expect big things from him.”
Newcomers to the team this year to keep an eye out for include Daniel Tordai, Hayden Ramon, and Todd West.
“Daniel and Hayden are both freshmen with a lot of experience and success in middle school,” added Bell. “They are both fundamentally sound and should have good careers. Todd is a first-year wrestler that has the knack of doing a lot of things right naturally. He is very strong and has good conditioning.”
“We have the potential to have four conference and sectional champions on this team,” Bell added. “I would like to see this team go .500 and finish in the top half of both the conference and sectional tournaments.”