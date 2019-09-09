FULTON - The South Newton cross country wrapped up a busy two weeks with the Caston Invitational Sept. 7.
The Rebels were able to field a full scoring team for the first time this season, thanks to the addition of senior Drew Conrad.
Leading the way for the boys was Tristan Barricks, who placed 43rd in 19:56 (times unofficial). For the girls, Delaney Farmer placed 34th in 24:16, and Aubree Florian continued to make large improvements, finishing 41st in 24:41. After a busy start to the season, the coming week takes the high school Rebels only to the Benton Central Super 8 Invitational on the Sept. 14.
The week prior, South Newton competed in three meets. Due to a fortuitous schedule mistake, the Rebels ran in the Harrison Super 8 meet at the Tippecanoe Amphitheater on Aug. 27. Three boys and two girls were able to participate. Kyle Hall lead the way for the boys, improving on his performance from the previous Saturday at 20:02, despite the short notice and the difficult, hilly course. Tyler Hawley and Philip Eilers turned in fine performances, also. Delaney Farmer and Aubree Florian ran for the girls, both of them running well. It was a chance to run on a new course, be challenged by more hills, and face new competition, mostly schools South Newton doesn't normally see.
The following Thursday, the Rebels traveled with the middle school team to Attica, running against the host team, Clinton Central, and South Vermillion. Running in his first ever cross country race, freshman Tristan Barricks was on pace, to finish 1st and 2nd alongside Hall, when unclear course markings resulted in a wrong turn. Nevertheless, the unofficial run demonstrated good potential for the pair in the future.
On Saturday Aug. 31, the Rebel harriers returned to the Lou Baker Invitational at Carroll. Since there were only four boys with enough time in to be eligible, they were not able to defend their championship from 2018. Nevertheless, there were several very encouraging performances. Hall and Barricks finished in medal-winning position, 4th and 5th, respectively. Hawley and Eilers improved on their times from earlier in the week, taking 9th and 10th. Farmer and Florian took 4th and 5th in the girls' race, as Florian cut more than a minute and a half off her personal best.