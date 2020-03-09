ROCHESTER — Pioneer scored 20 unanswered points from midway through the second quarter to late in the third quarter to blow open a close game with South Newton March 3 en route to a 62-24 win in the opening round of the Caston 1A Sectional.
A short jumper from senior Terron Welsh and a three-point play by senior Riley Patterson helped push Sough Newton out to a 5-3 lead. However, that would be the last time the Rebels would hold the lead. South Newton would turn the ball over six times on its next eight possessions, and Pioneer finished off the first quarter with a 13-0 scoring run to go up 16-5.
Pioneer made three 3-pointers in the quarter, grabbed six offensive rebounds and turned those into 11 second-chance points.
The Rebels fought back early in the second quarter and went on an 8-0 scoring spurt to cut the deficit to three points. Patterson had another three-point play, and Kayden Cruz also added three points during that surge.
But that’s when Pioneer would take control and go on the 20-0 run as they held a 24-13 at the half and would lead 36-13 before a basket from Cy Sammons would stop the South Newton drought late in the third quarter.
Pioneer outscored South Newton 19-2 in the third quarter and led 43-15 heading into the final eight minutes.
The Panthers cruised to outscore the Rebels 19-9 in the fourth for the 38-point win.
Cruz led South Newton with eight points, while Patterson finished with six.
With the loss, South Newton wrapped up the season with a mark of 4-19.