MOROCCO — In a battle between the top two teams in the Midwest Conference, 3-point and free-throw shooting was the difference, as North White defeated North Newton 52-36 to clinch at least a share of the conference crown.
“We have one more conference game next week against Frontier, but this was a big win for us obviously because North Newton could have clinched the championship tonight,” said North White coach Bryan Heimlich. “We had to win this one to give ourselves a chance next week. North Newton came out, played hard and it took us a little bit to get adjusted to that aggressiveness.
The Lady Vikings made 7 of 15 shots from behind the arc and converted on 19 of 27 from the free-throw line. North Newton, on the other hand, only attempted seven free throws and went 1 of 7 on the night.
“They weren’t missing tonight,” said North Newton coach Jenny Spillers on North White’s shooting. “North White has several good shooters, and when you are on, you are on, and they were on tonight. Unfortunately for us, none of our girls were really on tonight. We played hard, and at times played well, but it wasn’t one of our better performances.”
The game’s atmosphere was one of a title game right from the start. Four different players from North Newton scored in the opening quarter, which would become the theme for the night for the balanced attack.
North White freshman Abigale Spry led North White with six points in the first quarter, while Olivia Allen added five, as they each drained a 3-pointer.
The game was even early on until a technical foul was called against North Newton for having the wrong uniform number in the book. Those two late free throws at the end of the first quarter gave the Lady Vikings an 11-9 lead.
North White connected on three 3-pointers in the second quarter (Spry, Allen, and Hannah Cosgray) to push its lead up to 10, 27-17 at the break.
North Newton’s Harmoney Burke had a pair of baskets in the second quarter to keep her team close, but six turnovers were costly, as North White had taken control of the game.
Another 3-pointer from Allen, followed by a short jumper from Lynzi Heimlich gave North White a 32-19 advantage early in the third quarter, but North Newton would answer back.
North Newton’s lone senior, Jamie Will, scored five points consecutive points to cut the deficit to eight.
Allen tried to stop the momentum with another good 3-pointer, but this time North Newton responded with a trifecta of its own, from Mackendzie Dresbaugh.
An offensive putback by North Newton sophomore Harley Schleman right before the buzzer cut North White’s lead to 37-29 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Vikings took lots of time off the clock in the final period by being patient on offense and keeping the ball away from North Newton, forcing the team to foul. The strategy paid off as the Lady Vikings scored 11 of their 15 fourth-quarter points from the foul line to pull away for the 16-point victory.
Spry finished with 20 points to lead North White, while Allen had 18, Cosgray added eight and Heimlich chipped in with six.
“Olivia has shot the ball very well for us this year, but she has struggled a little bit the last three or four games,” said coach Heimlich. “Tonight, she hit some big shots early for us. Abigale has played the point position really well for us over the last seven or eight games. She’s only a freshman and she had to adjust to things early in the season, but she has a handle on things now.”
With the win, North White improved to 14-8 on the season, and 4-0 in the Midwest Conference.
For North Newton, Grace Hollopeter and Burke each scored eight points to lead a balanced attack. Will had seven points, followed by Harley Schleman with six, and Dresbaugh with five.
“This was a tough week for us, but we played three pretty good teams (North White, Hanover Central, and Rensselaer),” said coach Spillers. “We gave ourselves a chance to play for a conference title, which is huge for this program. Now we just have to get healthy, improve our ball-handling and get ready for sectionals.”
With the loss, North Newton dropped to 9-10 0verall and finished conference play at 4-1.