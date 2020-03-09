CEDAR LAKE — Track season is upon us, however, the weather needs a little catching up to do for the North Newton athletes. Coach Karen Madrigal took the team to the 2020 Hanover Central Indoor Invite on Thursday, March 5th. The meet at Hanover is a non-scoring meet, but the athletes placing in the top 3 receive recognition.
The meet consisted of running events as well as select field events. North Newton had both the boys and girls teams travel to the meet. Madrigal had athletes in field events for shot put only for this meet. She was able to use it as a baseline for the Portage Rumble in which a total of seven would be throwing the following day.
Senior Kenlie Swank and Hannah Strauch were the only Lady Spartan throwers for the indoor meet. DeMotte Covenant Christian Morgan Schaafsma threw 28’8” to take third place edging out senior Kenlie Swank who threw 27’ to secure 4th place overall. Fellow Spartan teammate Hannah Strauch finished 13th overall with a throw of 19’ 3.25”.
As for the Spartans, there were three throwing in the indoor meet: David Scheeringa, Mathew Barry and Ardyn Calinski. Junior Matthew Barry would put the shot put out to 37’ 3.75” to secure a 5th place overall at Hanover. Senior David Scheeringa would follow close on Barry’s throw earning 7th overall with a distance of 36’ 2.25”. The Spartans would also take 11th place with Ardyn Calinski’s throw of 33’ 4.25”.
As the season is still early many times the Coaches use indoor meets as a measure marker. The Lady Spartans had multiple entries into the running events.
The following are the results for the girls: 55 Dash – Gracie Stevens 3rd in 8.14, Sophie Hollopeter 13th in 8.57, Mackendzie Dresbaugh 17th in 8.69 and Cameryn Michaels 19th in 9.20; 200 Dash – Harley Schelman 15th in 33.17, Gracie Stevens 16th in 33.19 and Abby Drinski 21st in 36.45; 400 Dash – Cameryn Michaels 8th in 1:22, Abby Drinski in 9th 1:25 and Brianna Telford in 10th 1:29; 800 Run – Mackendzie Dresbaugh 4th in 2:57, Kaitlyn Kolish in 12th in 3:19.17, Kylie Blann in 13th in 3:19.53, Danielle Kolish in 15th in 3:23 Rebecca Bookwalter 16th in 3:28, Jacqueline Thomas 18th in 3:38 and Samantha Bradley in 19th in 3:43; 1600 Run – Kylie Blann 11th in 7:10; 4 by 400 Relay – Team A 3rd overall in 5:12 and 4 by 800 Relay of Jacqueline Thomas, Samantha Bradley, Danielle Kolish and Rebecca Bookwalter 2nd in 14:47.
In the boy’s side of the meet the results are as follows:
55 Dash – Logan Vincent 13th in 7.46 and Christian Dunn 14th in 7.52; 200 Dash — Logan Vincent 7th in 26.52, Christian Dunn in 9th in 27.43, David Scheeringa 18th in 28.73 and Jarret Moore 25th in 31.62; 400 Dash – Cale Ehlinger 11th in 1:06; 800 Run – Gavin Secviar 12th in 2:34, Riley Cornforth 14th in 2:42 and Ryan Williams 15th in 2:42; 1600 Run – Mikkel Cunningham 9th in 5:41, Ryan Williams in 13th in 5:55 and Raymond Tharp 20th in 6:30; 4 by 400 Relay of Cale Ehlinger, Mikkel Cunningham, Gavin Secviar and Ryan Williams 6th in 4:31 and 4 by 800 Relay of Ryan Williams, Mikkel Cunningham, Raymond Tharp, Gavin Secviar 6th in 10:46.
The North Newton track teams travel to Tri-County on April 9th for the first outdoor meet of the season.