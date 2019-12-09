MONON — The North Newton wrestling team traveled to North White for the 2019 Invitational. Coach Bruce Cunningham, along with the team had high expectations coming into the meet. Coming into the third Invite of the season and down two athletes due to injury, the Spartans would have their work to do on the mats.
The Spartans went on to finish second overall at the 2019 North White Invitational, which included a total of six teams. North Newton was able to defeat North White, North Judson, Pioneer and Twin Lakes. “For missing two starters and to go 4-1 in the Invite shows the drive my wrestlers have, they wrestled well,” said Cunningham. The Spartans lost to the Rensselaer Bombers who were named Invite Champions.
The North Newton Spartans placed a total of five athletes at the top of their weight classes. Three of those Spartans went 5-0 in the following weight classes: 106 – Mikkel Cunningham, 113- Ayden Barron, 183- Colin Wagner. Two additional Spartans also earned Champions of their weight classes going 4-1: 120 – Connor Symons and 220 – Ardyn Calinski.
The Spartans travel to Attica on Thursday, December 12.