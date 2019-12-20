RENSSELAER — The North Newton Spartan swim team traveled to Rensselaer on Tuesday, December 17th. Coming fresh off soundly defeating Calumet High School the Spartans would have their work cut out for them. The team consistently strives to improve not only the overall team record but their own personal times.
North Newton Spartans put all the hard work over the past few days to work in the pool. Close to 30 time improvements were made from the last meet to the Rensselaer meet. “I am really proud of the improvements by each swimmer and diver on the team” stated coach Audrey Combs-Long.
The Lady Spartans fell to Rensselaer 130-53.
The Lady Spartans had athletes finishing in the events in the following manner: 200 Medley Relay: 2nd overall with a time of 2:24 and 4th with a time of 2:36; 200 Freestyle: Courtney Kopka 4th in 2:44, 5th Kailyn Kroll in 2:52 and 6th Samantha Bradley in 3:06; 200 IM: 4th in 3:18 Kenlie Swank and 5th Grace Alexander in 3:32; 50 Freestyle: 4th Brandi McQueen in 33.73, 5th Danielle Kolish in 34.35 and 6th Rebecca Bookwalter in 36.66; Diving: 2nd Miranda Mauck with 131.95 and 3rd Kaitlyn Kolish with 117.35 points; 100 Fly: 3rd Dayna Parsons in 1:23, 4th Cameryn Michaels in 1:34 and 6th Grace Alexander in 1:41: 100 Freestyle: 1st Madison Kopka 1:05, 5th Danielle Kolish in 1:23.07 and 6th Kylie Blann in 1:23.13; 500 Freestyle: 3rd Kenlie Swank in 7:40, 4th Courtney Kopka in 7:45 and 6th Samantha Bradley in 8:12; 200 Freestyle Relay: 3rd relay A team in 2:15, 4th relay B team in 2:17 and 5th relay C team in 2:31; 100 Backstroke: 5th Kylie Blann in 1:35 and 6th Rebecca Bookwalter in 1:46: 100 Breaststroke: 3rd Phoebe Busboom in 1:38, 4th Haley Graham 1:39 and 6th in Tessa Wagner in 1:42 and 400 Freestyle Relay: 3rd relay A team in 5:03, 4th relay B team in 5:14 and 5th relay C team in 6:07.
The boy’s team also fell to Rensselaer, 144-27.
The boy’s team had athletes finishing in the events in the following manner: 3rd overall with a time of 2:19 and 4th with a time 2:33; 200 Freestyle: 4th David Scheeringa in 2:54; 200 IM: 4th Simon Drenth in 2:57 and 5th Andrew Downey in 3:29; 50 Freestyle: 3rd Elijah Drenth in 26.03, 5th Ben Tsorvas in 31.70 and 6th Gavin Secviar in 36.19; 100 Freestyle: 3rd Elijah Drenth in 57.68, 5th Isaac Knight in 1:07 and 6th Ben Tsorvas in 1:11; 500 Freestyle: 4th Andrew Downey in 7:58; 200 Freestyle Relay: 3rd relay A team in 1:52 and 4th relay B team in 2:11; 100 Backstroke: 4th Simon Drenth in 1:27 and 5th Joshua Spoor in 1:47; 100 Breaststroke: 4th Brendan Whitt in 1:29, 5thRaymond Tharp in 1:33 and 6th Jaydon Schrader in 1:40 and 400 Freestyle Relay: 3rd relay A team in 4:27 and 4th relay B team in 4:49.