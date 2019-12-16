MOROCCO — North Newton opened their pool to North Judson and Calumet this past week. The Spartans have continued to improve in dropping times throughout each and every meet.
North Newton hosted the North Judson team Monday on December 9th. The Lady Spartans went onto defeat North Judson with a score of 97 to 76. North Newton men’s team came down to single touch—literally. North Judson defeated North Newton with a final score of 81 to 80.
North Newton hosted Calumet on Wednesday, December 11th. The North Newton Spartans came prepared to defend their pool and leave all the hard work in the pool. The Lady Spartans went onto defeat Calumet with the final score of 123 to 43. The Spartan men’s team also defeated Calumet with a final score of 97 to 29.
North Newton Lady Spartans’ final placings in the events were: 200 Medley Relay: 1st NN in 2:26 team of Madison Kopka, Madeline Binge, Dayna Parsons & Brandi McQueen and 3rd NN in 2:55 team of Madison Varnado, Tessa Wagner, Alexis Venecz & Chloe Livengood; 200 Freestyle: 1st NN in 2:51 Kenlie Swank, 2nd NN Kailyn Kroll & 3rd NN Samantha Bradley; 200 IM: 2nd NN in 3:24 Grace Alexander; 50 Freestyle: 3rd NN in 35.68 Brandi McQueen & 4th NN Danielle Kolish; Diving: 1st NN with 135 points Miranda Mauck & 2nd NN Kaitlyn Kolish; 100 Butterfly: 1st NN in 1:26 Dayna Parsons & 2nd NN in Grace Alexander; 100 Freestyle: 1st NN in 1:18 Danielle Kolish, 2nd NN Phoebe Busboom & 3rd NN Rebecca Bookwalter; 500 Freestyle: 1stNN in 7:46 Kenlie Swank & 2nd NN Samantha Bradley; 200 Freestyle Relay: 1st NN in 2:16 team of: Alexis Venecz, Phoebe Busboom, Kailyn Kroll & Danielle Kolish, 2nd team of: Brandi McQueen, Dayna Parsons, Grace Alexander & Rebecca Bookwalter, 3rd NN team of: Tessa Wagner, Angie Smart, Chloe Livengood & Madison Varnado; 100 Backstroke: 1st NN in 1:16 Madison Kopka, 3rd NN Kylie Blann & 4th NN Rebecca Bookwalter; 100 Breaststroke: 1st NN in 1:28 Madeline Binge, 2nd NN Phoebe Busboom & 3rd Tessa Wagner and lastly 400 Freestyle Relay: 1st NN in 4:59 team of: Madison Kopka, Kenlie Swank, Danielle Kolish & Madeline Binge, 2nd NN team of: Brandi McQueen, Kailyn Kroll, Dayna Parsons & Cameryn Michaels and 3rd NN team of: Madison Varnado, Chloe Livengood, Samantha Bradley & Tessa Wagner.
North Newton Spartans’ final placings in the events were: 200 Medley Relay: 1st NN in 2:23 team of David Scheeringa, Brendan Whitt, Simon Drenth & Isaac Knight; 200 Freestyle: 1st NN in 2:28 David Scheeringa & 2nd NN Preston Conner; 200 IM: 1st NN in 3:00 Simon Drenth & 2nd NN Andrew Downey; 50 Freestyle: 1st NN in 26.90 Elijah Drenth, 2nd NN Ben Tsorvas & 4th Gavin Secviar; 100 Freestyle: 1st NN in 59.48 Elijah Drenth, 2nd NN Isaac Knight & 3rd NN Preston Conner; 500 Freestyle: 2nd NN in 8:05 Andrew Downey; 200 Freestyle Relay: 1st NN in 1:54 team of: Elijah Drenth, Brendan Whitt, Preston Conner & David Scheeringa & 2nd NN team of: Isaac Knight, Raymond Tharp, Gavin Secviar & Ben Tsorvas; 100 Backstroke: 1stNN in 1:30 Simon Drenth & 2nd NN Joshua Spoor; 100 Breaststroke: 1st NN in 1:30 Brendan Whitt and lastly 400 Freestyle Relay: 1st NN in 4:24 team of: Elijah Drenth, Preston Conner, Isaac Knight & David Scheeringa and 2nd NN team of: Ben Tsorvas, Andrew Downey, Joshua Spoor & Simon Drenth.