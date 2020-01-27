GRIFFITH — The North Newton swim teams traveled to Griffith High School on Tuesday, January 21 to bring home a double win. Hard work and dedication always pays off. The Spartan team is staying focused and moving forward every meet striving to drop times.
The Lady Spartans placed in the following events: 200 Medley Relay: 2nd in 2:23 team of Madison Kopka, Phoebe Busboom, Dayna Parsons, and Madeline Binge, 3rd in 2:42 team of Rebecca Bookwalter, Haley Graham, Grace Alexander, and Brandi McQueen and 4th in 2:48 team of: Danielle Kolish, Tessa Wagner, Alexis Vencez and Chloe Livengood; 200 Freestyle: 3rd in Courtney Kopka, 4th in 2:52 Kailyn Kroll and 5th in 3:07 Samantha Bradley; 200 IM: 2nd 3:09 Kenlie Swank, 3rd in 3:11 Alexis Venecz and 4th 3:19 Grace Alexander; 50 Freestyle: 2nd 29.56 Madeline Binge, 4th 33.89 Danielle Kolish and 5th 34.15 Brandi McQueen; Diving: Kaitlyn Kolish 1st with 140.15 points; 100 Fly: 1st in 1:22 Dayna Parsons, 2nd in 1:44 Kailyn Kroll and 3rd in 1:49 Grace Alexander; 100 Freestyle: 2nd 1:07 Madeline Binge, 3rd 1:08 Madison Kopka and 4th 1:12 Cameryn Michaels; 500 Freestyle: 2nd in 7:40 Courtney Kopka, 3rd in 7:45 Kenlie Swank and 4th in 8:17 Samantha Bradley; 200 Freestyle Relay: 2nd in 2:11 team of:Cameryn Michaels, Phoebe Busboom, Kailyn Kroll and Dayna Parsons, 3rd in 2:18 team of: Danielle Kolish, Haley Graham, Rebecca Bookwalter and Brandi McQueen and 4th in 2:28 team of:Tessa Wagner, Chloe Livengood, Grace Alexander and Angie Smart; 100 Backstroke: 1st in 1:18 Madison Kopka, 4th in 1:32 Alexis Venecz and 6th in 1:46 Rebecca Bookwalter; 100 Breaststroke: 2nd in 1:34 Phoebe Busboom, 3rd in 1:36 Haley Graham and 4th in 1:47 Tessa Wagner and 400 Freestyle Relay: 1st in 5:00 team of: Madison Kopka, Cameryn Michaels, Phoebe Busboom and Madeline Binge, 2nd in 5:09 team of: Kenlie Swank, Kailyn Kroll, Brandi McQueen and Courtney Kopka and 3rd in 5:43 team of: Samantha Bradley, Dayna Parsons, Chloe Livengood and Angie Smart.
The Spartans placed in the following events: 200 Medley Relay: 2nd in 2:24 team of David Scheeringa, Brendan Whitt, Simon Drenth, and Isaac Knight and 3rd in 2:31 team of Andrew Downey, Jaydon Schrader, Raymond Tharp, and Joshua Spoor; 200 Freestyle: 3rd in 2:30 David Scheeringa, 4th in 2:41 Preston Conner and 5th 2:52 Joshua Spoor; 200 IM: 1st in 2:55 Simon Drenth and 2nd in 3:30 Andrew Downey; 50 Freestyle: 2nd 25.58 Elijah Drenth, 4th 29.84 Ben Tsorvas and 5th 30.62 Preston Conner; 100 Fly: Raymond Tharp; 100 Freestyle: 2nd in 57.75 Elijah Drenth, 4th in 1:08 Isaac Knight and 5th in 1:09 Ben Tsorvas; 200 Freestyle Relay: 2nd in 1:53 team of Elijah Drenth, Brendan Whitt, Preston Conner, and David Scheeringa and 3rd in 2:05 team of Isaac Knight, Raymondn Tharp, Joshua Spoor, and Jaydon Schrader; 100 Backstroke:1st in 1:30 Simon Drenth and 2nd in 1:46 Joshua Spoor; 100 Breaststroke: 3rd in 1:30 Brendan Whitt, 4th in 1:31 Raymond Tharp and 5th in 1:32 Jaydon Schrader and 400 Freestyle Relay: 1st in 4:50 team of Isaac Knight, Jaydon Schrader, Simon Drenth, and Ben Tsorvas and 2nd in 4:56 team of Elijah Drenth, Preston Conner, Brendan Whitt, and David Scheeringa.