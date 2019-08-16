MOROCCO - This school year all students in the North Newton School Corporation will enter all sporting events for free. The exception would be for IHSAA tournaments.
Also this year, anyone who volunteers to work six sporting events will receive a free family pass.
A family pass will cost $120, adult pass ($65), and passes for senior citizens (62 and up) is $30.
If you are interested in working a North Newton sporting event contact Athletic Director Mike Atwood at matwood@nn.k12.in.us or call 219-285-2252 ext. 6013.