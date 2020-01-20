MOROCCO — North Newton Swim team opened their pool to Bishop Noll on January 14, for its final home swim meet of the season. It is that one final event in which every athlete looks forward to, that one night where recognition is giving to the seniors. It also is the same night in which parents begin to see the end of high school coming forward faster than they would like.
North Newton recognized the following seniors: David Scheeringa, Gavin Secviar, Madison Kopka, Preston Conner, Rebecca Bookwalter, Kenlie Swank, Danielle Kolish, Kailyn Kroll, Angie Smart, and Brendan Whitt.
Sportsmanship is something that every athlete on the team has in spades and the same could be said of the visiting team Bishop Noll. As the meet progressed you could see past friendships rekindled.
In the girl’s competition, North Newton won 125-39.
The results for the Lady Spartans: 200 Medley Relay: 1st in 2:24 with a team of: Madison Kopka, Phoebe Busboom, Dayna Parsons & Madeline Binge, 2nd in 2:38 with a team of: Kylie Blann, Haley Graham, Grace Alexander & Danielle Kolish and 4th in Madison Varnado, Tessa Wagner, Samanatha & Angie Smart; 200 Freestyle: 1st in 2:45 Courtney Kopka, 2nd in 2:46 Kenlie Swank & 3rd in 2:48 Kailyn Kroll; 200 IM: 1st in 3:14 Alexis Veneca and 2nd in 3:16 Grace Alexander; 50 Freestyle: 2nd in 32.0 Phoebe Busboom, 4th in 33.4 Brandi McQueen and 4th in 34.7 Danielle Kolish; Diving: 1st with 141.25 points Miranda Mauck and 2nd with 118.55 points; 100 Butterfly: 1st in 1:45 Grace Alexander; 100 Freestyle: 1st in 1:08 Madison Kopka, 2nd in 1:12 Cameryn Michaels & 3rd in 1:14 Brandi McQueen; 500 Freestyle: 2nd in 7:42 Kenlie Swank, 3rd in 8:08 Samanatha Bradley & 5th in 8:16 Kylie Blann; 200 Freestyle Relay: 1st in 2:08 team of: Cameryn Michaels, Phoebe Busboom, Kailyn Kroll & Dayna Parsons, 2nd in 2:19 team of: Danielle Kolish, Haley Graham, Brandi McQueen & Alexis Venecz and 3rd in 2:20 team of: Tessa Wagner, Courtney Kopka, Grace Alexander & Madison Varnado; 100 Backstroke: 1st in 1:18 Madison Kopka, 2nd in 1:30 Alexis Venecz & 3rd in 1:37 Kylie Blann; 100 Breaststroke: 1st in 1:26 Madeline Binge, 3rd in 1:38 Haley Graham & 5th in 1:46 Tessa Wagner and 400 Freestyle Relay: 1st in 4:51 team of: Madison Kopka, Cameryn Michaels, Phoebe Busboom & Madeline Binge, 2nd in 5:00 team of: Kenlie Swank, Kailyn Kroll, Dayna Parsons & Courntey Kopka and 4th in 5:32 team of: Madsion Varnado, Samantha Bradley, Alexis Venecz and Tessa Wagner.
In the boy’s competition, Bishop Noll defeated North Newton 79-76.
The results for the Spartans: 200 Medley Relay: 2nd in 2:21 team of: David Scheeringa, Brendan Whitt, Simon Drenth & Isaac Knight and 3rd in 2:32 team of: Andrew Downey, Jaydon Schrader, Raymond Tharp & Joshua Spoor; 200 Freestyle: 3r d in 2:33 David Scheeringa and 4th in 2:38 Conner Preston; 200 IM: 2nd in 2:52 Simon Drenth and 4th in 3:35 Andrew Downey; 50 Freestyle: 1st in 25.5 Elijah Drenth, 4th in 29.9 Ben Tsorvas & 6th in 37.6 Gavin Secviar; 100 Butterfly: 1st in 1:30 Raymond Tharp; 100 Freestyle: 1st in 56.8 Elijah Drenth, 3rd in 1:08 Isaac Knight & 4th in 1:10 Ben Tsorvas; 500 Freestyle: 3rd in 8:10 Andrew Downey; 200 Freestyle Relay: 1st in 1:51 team of: Elijah Drenth, Preston Conner, Brenda Whitt & David Scheeringa &3rd in 2:08 team of: Isaac Knight, Raymond Tharp, Gavin Secviar & Jaydon Schrader; 100 Backstroke: 2nd in 1:23 Simon Drenth & 4th in 1:43 Joshua Spoor; 100 Breaststroke: 2nd in 1:29 Brendan Whitt, 3rd in 1:33.3 Raymond Tharp & 4th in 1:33.9 Jaydon Schrader and Freestyle Relay: 2nd in 4:18 team of: Elijah Drenth, Preston Conner, Brendan Whitt &David Scheeringa and 3rd in 4:51 team of: Ben Tsorvas, Isaac Knight, Jaydon Schrader and Simon Drenth.