MOROCCO — North Newton senior Kailyn Kroll will continue her softball career at the next level after signing with Heidelberg University on March 4. Heidelberg is a Division III school in Tiffin, Ohio.
“Heidelberg had more of a homey feeling and there is like a community in the school itself,” said Kroll. “I was drawn to that community base and how everyone was so close-knit there. I just felt welcome. I did an overnight visit and stayed with the team there and the girls were all so great. They also have a good softball program there, plus strong academics in the field that I am going into — physical therapy.”
Kroll is a multi-year starter for the Spartans with experience in the pitching circle, while also providing a solid bat in the lineup. Kroll credits several coaches to her success and preparing her for the next level.
“High school has made a significant impact on my softball career,” said Kroll. “I had coach Butch (Glen Cain) as a freshman and coaches (Scott) Rouch and Jess (Wynn) the past two years. I also had two great travel team coaches and they have all worked to make me a better player and a better person.”
Kroll’s senior softball season opens up April 8 at home against Wheeler.
“My focus moving ahead is on having a great senior season,” said Kroll. “My goal is to become more determined this season and keep that determination up all year. Take it a game at a time and trying to improve each time out.”