FRANCESVILLE — West Central hosted the North Newton and Pioneer Cross Country teams on September 1st. In the girl’s race, there was only a single school that would be able to field a team, unlike the boy’s teams which each school was able to field a team.
In the girl’s race, Pioneer would place first overall with a team score of 15. As for the boys, Pioneer would also place first with a team total of 30, followed by West Central with 32 and North Newton with 69.
“Eight of the nine competing runners improved their overall finish times from their previous two competitions” stated North Newton Coach Karen Madrigal.
The three Lady Spartans competed against nine additional athletes. Kylie Blann was the first Lady Spartan to cross the finish line placing 4th with a time of 26 minutes and 26 seconds. She was followed by Brandi McQueen in seventh with a time of 27:38 and Samantha Bradley in 8th with a time of 28:24.
In the boy’s race, there was a total of 26 athletes running. The first Spartan to cross the finish line was Ryan Williams in 7th place with a time of 20 minutes ad 50 seconds. Williams was soon followed into the finishing chute by fellow athletes: Isaac Knight in 10th with a time of 21:11, 15th Raymond Tharpe 23:48, 23rd Mason Wilson 29:27, 24th Joshua Spoor 29:32, and 25th Nuno Jones with a finishing time of 34:59.
On September 3rd the North Newton Cross Country team welcomed North Judson to their first home meet of the season. A breezy sunny day was ready for the athletes to take to the course and do their best to break their current personal records. The teams ran together as one total race with individual team scores.
North Newtons Kylie Blann was the first Lady Spartan to cross the finish line placing 4th overall with a time of 27 minutes and 10 seconds. Blann was followed in by her fellow teammates Brandi McQueen in 7th place in 28:55 and Samantha Bradley in 8th place with a finishing time of 29:20.
Ryan Williams was able to capture first place overall edging out the North Judson runner with a time of 21 minutes 22 seconds. It was teammate Isaac Knight coming in 3rd place with a time of 22:53, Raymond Tharp placed 5th in 25:24, Nathan Wilson 6th in 32:20, and Nuno Jones in 7th with a finishing time of 33:25. North Newton men’s team finished with a team score of 15 points and North Judson didn’t have a team to post a score.
The North Newton Cross Country team will participate in the Benton Central Cross Country Invite on Saturday at 9 a.m.