On August 3, the North Newton cross country teams traveled to participate in the 2019 Richard Jay Gavit Invite. This invite has turned into the third largest that North Newton travels to participate in. It would also be the first time that North Newton would be able to field both a boys and girls team.
In the boy’s field there would be a total of 17 schools fielding a total of 147 runners. In order to field a team in Cross Country you must have a minimum of 5 athletes to score. Out of the 17 schools there would be a total of 14 teams including North Newton. The Spartan team would have 6 athletes able to run. They would finish 13th overall with 377 points. Spartans would have runners finishing 51st Gavin Secivar in 19:27.42, Ryan Williams 60th in 19:48.67, Joe Smith 77th in 21:12.91, Isaac Knight 87th in 22:12.35, Raymond Tharp 102nd in 24:35.58, and Joshua Spoor 112th in 34:02.74.
The Lady Spartans would finish 10th overall with a total of 292 points. The Lady Spartans would have runners finishing 42nd Kylie Blann in 24:47.56, 57th Madelyn Arrenholz in 26:36.69, 62nd Madison Kopka in 27:40.44, 65th Jacqueline Thomas in 28:59.69, 66th Samantha Bradley in 29:02.55 and 82nd Rebecca Bookwalter in 32:29.40.