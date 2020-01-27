FRANCESVILLE — Early morning bus ride to West Central was the first step each athlete from all the schools took in the road to the Midwest Wrestling Conference Championship. Last year began the new Conference, North Newton had a goal to repeat and go back to back. It was going to be a long road with some very good wrestlers in their path.
The day started off with each athlete getting weighed in to be official for the weight class. There are a total of 14 different weight classes. North Newton had athletes in 13 of those classes, however, due to the flu, they would have 11 competing in the conference meet. “Considering we were missing two key wrestlers, they worked hard to achieve their accomplishments” stated Coach Cunningham
North Newton would secure 4 Conference Champions: Aydan Barron (106), Mikkel Cunningham (113), Dylan Olive (152) and Colin Wagner (182). The Spartans would also secure three conference 2nd place: Connor Symons (120), Elijah Duranleau (160) and Arydn Calinski (220). The Spartan wrestling team didn’t stop there however, they still had 2 additional athletes make the podium in 3rd place: Deklin Ward (126) and Dylan Barron (132).
At the end of the individual weight class award ceremony, it was difficult to see where the teams stood. Each school proudly saw several of their athletes atop the podium in different spots. However, spots through 5th place each earned there school points that would go towards the team total. I became clear after announcing 3rd that Newton County has some seriously awesome athletes. It would be a total of 4 very small points separating Conference Champion and the runner up. Athletes, Coaches, and parents each held bated breath as North Newton was announced as the 2020 Conference Champions for the second year in a row.
“I am proud of their achievement. They have worked hard to achieve it and I push them harder and harder each day” stated Coach Cunningham. “It wasn’t something I was thinking was going to happen, I worked out what I thought and how I thought the matches would fall. Didn’t take into consideration some of the different placing” Cunningham went onto say. You could clearly see the pride across the faces of the team and coaches as the lone senior, Colin Wagner went forward to receive the Conference Trophy.
The final placing for the Spartans in the Mid West Conference is as follows: 106 – Aydan Barron Conference Champion, 113 – Mikkel Cunningham Conference Champion and back to back Conference Champion, 120 – Connor Symons 2nd place, 126 – Deklin Ward 3rd place, 132 – Dylan Barron 3rd place, 145 – Riley Cornforth 5th place, 152 – Dylan Olive Conference Champion, 160 – Elijah Duranleau, 170 – Anthony French 5th, 182 – Colin Wagner Conference Champion and 220 – Arydn Calinski 2nd place.
The Midwest Conference is made up of 6 total schools, all of which have wrestling programs: Frontier, North Newton, North White, South Newton, Tri-County and West Central. The final scoring: North Newton 198, South Newton 194, Frontier 181, West Central 166.5, North White 161 and Tri-County 52.
The schools attending the Mid West Conference will move forward to Sectionals on Saturday, February 1st.