RENSSELAER — On Monday, August 24 the North Newton Lady Spartans hosted the Lady Cavaliers of Tri-County at Curtis Creek Country Club. The Lady Spartans went onto defeat the Lady Cavs with a score of 191 strokes. Leading the Lady Spartans with 34 strokes was Mackendzie Dresbaugh.
The highlight of the weekend for the Lady Spartans was participating in the Hall of Fame Classic which was held at the Trophy Club in Lebanon Indiana. A total of 108 high school golfers were in attendance. Schools included: Brownsburg, Bedford North Lawrence, Carmel, Castle, Center Grove, Columbus North, Crown Point, Evansville North, Franklin Community, Guerin Catholic, HSE, Homestead, Noblesville, North Newton, North Wood, Perry Meridian, Tipton, Vincennes Rivet, Western, Westfield, and Zionsville.
The invite began precisely at 12:30 with all the girls heading out to their assigned tee. The Lady Spartans were paired up Homestead and Noblesville for 18 holes. The sunshine was out in full force with some spots having good bursts of wind. The course was full of multilayered bunkers, sandpits, and lots of hills but throughout it all the spirit of the Lady Spartans was strong.
The Lady Spartans attacked every hole with energy and dedication. North Newton finished the night with a team total of 438 strokes. Senior Mackendzie Dresbaugh led the Lady Spartans with 79 strokes. Dresbaugh also finished within the top 15 athletes at the Hall of Fame Classic.
North Newton resumes play Wednesday, September 2nd as they play host to Boone Grove and North Judson. On Friday, September 4 the Lady Spartan will defend the Greater South Shore Conference Title they won in 2019 with tee-off time at 9 am.