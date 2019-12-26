MONTICELLO - The North Newton wrestling team competed in the 2019 Twin Lakes Invitational Saturday, December 21.
There were a total of 16 schools attending the Invite: Delphi, Western, North White, Peru, Twin Lakes, Lewis Class, Logansport, South Bend Riley, West Lafayette, Frankfort, Rossville, Rensselaer, Winamac, North Newton, West Central, and Carroll. The 2019 Invite champion with 199.5 points was Western High School, and North Newton finished with 110 points and 6th overall.
North Newton placed well throughout the meet, just narrowly missing a couple of individual champions. They also were able to have Dylan Barron return to the 132 weight class off an injury. In the weight classes the following North Newton athletes placed as following: 106 - Mikkel Cunningham finished 4th, 113 – Aydan Barron finished 8th, 120 – Connor Symons finished 4th, 132 – Dylan Barron finished 4th, 182 – Colin Wagner finished 2nd, 220 – Ardyn Calinski – finished 4th and Heavy Weight – Matthew Barry finished 2nd.
In other action, North Newton hosted Winamac on December 19th.
The final outcome of the meet resulted in Winamac defeating North Newton 50 to 27. In the 106 weight class Mikkel Cunningham defeated Kolbey Wegner on points, 132 weight class William Stephens defeated Jacob Housinger with a pin, 182 weight class Colin Wagner defeated Dakota Smith with a pin, 220 weight class Ardyn Calinski defeated Cameron Benesh with a pin and heavyweight Matthew Barry defeated Paxton Wallace with a pin.
The North Newton Spartans will return to the mats on January 11th at home. They will be hosting several schools at the Nick Spitler Invite beginning at 9 am.