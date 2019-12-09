MOROCOO — On Tuesday, December 3rd the North Newton swim and dive teams opened the pool to their cross county rivals from South Newton. Two schools determined to represent their school in the water to bring home the “Blue & Gray Trophy”. Great sportsmanship is always seen between the schools. Whether cheering for their own school or for an opponent the Coaches can be proud of their athletes.
North Newton Lady Spartans went onto defeat the South Newton Lady Rebels 133-39. The results are as follows: 200 Medley Relay: NN 1st in 2:35.7 team of Kyle Blann, Haley Graham, Dayna Parsons & Tessa Wagner; NN 2nd in 2:36.4 Rebecca Bookwalter, Madeline Binge, Grace Alexander & Brandi McQueen, SN 3rd in 2:36.9 Savannah Gonzy, Emma Grott, Kayla Florian & Emma Krug; 200 Freestyle: NN 1st in 2:54 Courtney Kopka, SN 2nd in 2:59 Kayla Florian & NN 3rd in 3:00 Kailyn Kroll; 200 IM: NN 1st in 2:55 Madison Kopka, NN 2nd in 3:14 Kenlie Swank & NN 3rd in 3:28 Grace Alexander; 50 Freestyle: SN 1st in 30.82 Savannah Gonzy, NN 2nd in 33.08 Alexis Venecz & NN 3rd in 33.11 Danielle Kolish; Diving: NN 1st with 117.9 points Miranda Mauck, NN 2nd with 105.9 Kaitlyn Kollish & 3rd with 100.2 points Tess Thomas; 100 Butterfly: NN 1st in 1:33 Dayna Parsons & NN 2nd in 1:50 Grace Alezander; 100 Freestyle: NN 1st in 1:09 Madeline Binge, NN 2nd in 1:15 Phoebe Busboom & SN 3rd in 1:17 Aubree Florian; 500 Freestyle: NN 1st in 7:46 Kenlie Swank, SN 2nd in 8:20 Kayla Florian & NN 3rd in 8:26 Courtney Kopka; 200 Freestyle Relay: NN 1st in 2:13 team of: Alexis Venecz, Haley Graham, Rebecca Bookwalter & Danielle Kolish, SN 2nd in 2:16: Aubree Florian, Tess Thomas, Natalie Obenlund & Emma Krug & NN 3rd in 2:18 Brandi McQueen, Phoebe Busboom, Angie Smart & Kailyn Kroll; 100 Backstroke: NN 1st in 1:16 Madison Kopka, SN 2nd in 1:17 Savannah Gonzy & NN 3rd in 1:36 Kyle Blann; 100 Breaststroke: NN 1st in 1:31 Madeline Binge, NN 2nd in 1:38 Haley Graham & NN 3rd in 1:45 Tessa Wagner and 400 Freestyle Relay: NN 1st in 4:59 with team of: Madison Kopka, Kenlie Swank, Brandi McQueen & Madeline Binge, NN 2nd in 5:16.83: Phoebe Busboom, Kailyn Kroll, Sam Bradley & Dayna Parsons and SN 3rd in 5:16.85: Kayla Florian, Aubree Florian, Kaylie Williamson & Savannah Gonzy.
In the mens competiton the North Newton Spartans defeated the South Newton Rebels 98-37. The results are as follows: 200 Medley Relay: NN 1st in 2:29 with the team of: David Scheeringa, Brendan Whitt, Simon Drenth & Isaac Knight, SN 2nd in 2:33: Andrew Kindig, Patrick Cobb, Ian Wernert & Jonathon Moss, NN 3rd in 2:37: Andrew Downey, Joshua Spoor, Raymond Tharp & Ben Tsirvas; 200 Freestyle: NN 1st in 2:32 Preston Conner, SN 2nd in 2:44 Andrew Kindig and NN 3rd in 3:15 Ben Tsorvas; 200 IM: SN 1st in 2:55 Ian Wernert, NN 2nd in 3:19 RFaymond Tharp and NN 3rd in 3:33 Andrew Downey; 50 Freestyle: NN 1st in 26.22 Elijah Drenth, NN 2nd in 35.38 Joshua Spoor & SN 3rd in 35.47 Patrick Cobb; 100 Butterfly: NN 1st in 1:33 Simon Drenth; 100 Freestyle: NN 1st in 1:00 Elijah Drenth, NN 2nd in 1:12 Isaac Knight & NN 3rd in 1:16 Ben Tsorvas; 500 Freestyle: NN 1st in 8:16 Andrew Downey; 200 Freestyle Relay: NN 1st in 1:54 team of: David Scheeringa, Brendan Whitt, Simon Drenth & Elijah Drenth & SN 2nd in 2:18 team of: Andrew Kindig, Patrick Cobb, Jonathon Moss & Ian Wernert; 100 Backstroke: NN 1st in 1:21 David Scheeringa, SN 2nd in 1:26 Andrew Kindig & NN 3rd in 1:56 Joshua Spoor; 100 Breaststroke: SN 1st in 1:19, NN 2nd in 1:29 Brendan Whitt & NN 3rd in 1:43 Isaac Knight and lastly the 400 Freestyle: NN 1st in 4:43 team of: Elijah Drenth, Simon Drenth, Brendan Whitt & David Scheeringa and NN 2nd in 5:03 team of: Raymond Tharp, Ben Tsorvas, Joshua Spoor & Preston Conner.
“We lost a lot of our heavy hitters in the pool: Taylor Walsh, Brooke Myers, Claudia Harwood; but we have a lot of talent still. We are a young group that has some experience” stated North Newton coach Audrey Combs-Long. “The season is still early and there is always room for improvement.”