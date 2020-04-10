Wrestling
Colin Wagner (MVP)
Aydan Barron (Mental Attitude)
Mikkel Cunningham (Most Improved)
Elijah Duranleau (Most Takedowns)
Girl’s Swimming
Madison Kopka (MVP)
Kenlie Swank (MVP)
Kailyn Kroll (MVP)
Samantha Bradley (Most Improved)
Madeline Binge (Spartan Athlete)
Phoebe Busboom (Best Newcomer)
Dayna Parsons (Best Newcomer)
Boy’s Swimming
Elijah Drenth (MVP)
Ben Tsorvas (Most Improved)
Joshua Spoor (Spartan Athlete)
Simon Drenth (Best Newcomer)
Isacc Knight (Best Newcomer)
Boy’s Varsity Basketball
Braden Merriman (Best Offensive Player)
Austin Goddard (Hustle Award)
Cade Ehlinger (Most Improved)
Kyler Rainford (Spartan Award)
Boy’s JV Basketball
Michael Levy (Rising Star)
Cale Ehlinger (Most Improved)
Cole Petri (Hustle Award)
Girl’s Varsity Basketball
Danielle Hinch (Most Improved)
Jamie Will (Offensive Award)
Cayci Ehlinger (Spartan Award)
Mackendzie Dresbaugh (Defensive Award)
Girl’s JV Basketball
Gracie Stevens (Most Improved)
Sophie Hollopeter (Leadership Award)
Cheerleading
Raine Bushman (Spartan Award)
Hailey Casares (Spirit Award)
Destiny Balfanz (Hardest Worker)