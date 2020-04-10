Spartan logo

Wrestling

Colin Wagner (MVP)

Aydan Barron (Mental Attitude)

Mikkel Cunningham (Most Improved)

Elijah Duranleau (Most Takedowns)

Girl’s Swimming

Madison Kopka (MVP)

Kenlie Swank (MVP)

Kailyn Kroll (MVP)

Samantha Bradley (Most Improved)

Madeline Binge (Spartan Athlete)

Phoebe Busboom (Best Newcomer)

Dayna Parsons (Best Newcomer)

Boy’s Swimming

Elijah Drenth (MVP)

Ben Tsorvas (Most Improved)

Joshua Spoor (Spartan Athlete)

Simon Drenth (Best Newcomer)

Isacc Knight (Best Newcomer)

Boy’s Varsity Basketball

Braden Merriman (Best Offensive Player)

Austin Goddard (Hustle Award)

Cade Ehlinger (Most Improved)

Kyler Rainford (Spartan Award)

Boy’s JV Basketball

Michael Levy (Rising Star)

Cale Ehlinger (Most Improved)

Cole Petri (Hustle Award)

Girl’s Varsity Basketball

Danielle Hinch (Most Improved)

Jamie Will (Offensive Award)

Cayci Ehlinger (Spartan Award)

Mackendzie Dresbaugh (Defensive Award)

Girl’s JV Basketball

Gracie Stevens (Most Improved)

Sophie Hollopeter (Leadership Award)

Cheerleading

Raine Bushman (Spartan Award)

Hailey Casares (Spirit Award)

Destiny Balfanz (Hardest Worker)

