MOROCCO - The biggest accomplishments can come in small amounts. North Newton wrestling coach Bruce Cunningham has just that coming back to the 2019-20 season. Last year the team went 17-8 overall with a Midwest Conference Championship to cap off the season. This year they look to go bigger and farther.
The Spartan wrestlers have come into the season with strong goals out of a small but mighty group of athletes. Coach Cunningham may have only 15 wrestlers but this group will be looking to repeat as the conference champions while making a run at a sectional title.
“Colin Wagner and Dylan Barron have a good shot to win an individual sectional title and make a run to go to state,” said Cunningham.
North Newton Spartans currently have just one senior on the team with Wagner leading his quad into a promising season. Wagner is one of the team captains with Elijah Duranleau and Dylan Olive.
This year Coach Cunningham will be setting the bar high for expectations. However, those standards seem to be held by the athletes as well themselves.
Coach Cunningham said “ I expect my sophomores and juniors to step up and fill the gaps from last year's team. I see Mikkel Cunningham, Aiden Barron, Dylan Olive, Elijah Duranleau, Ardyn Calinski, and Matt Barry improving. I see them improving from last year as regional qualifiers to hopefully semi-state qualifiers this year."