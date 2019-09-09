MOROCCO - The North Newton Spartans welcomed the North Judson Blue Jays to Dick Gilbert Field on Friday September 6th. Coming off a loss against the Rensselaer Bomber the team was ready to put the coaches plans into action. “Last week we struggled with penalties made through mistakes, with practice this week we concentrated on making better choices” stated North Newton head coach Scott Rouch.
A turnover setup the opening score for the Spartans as Trevor Kolodziej would recover a fumble which help ignite the North Newton offense.
The Spartans would finish off the drive as Austin Goddard faked a pass and ran the ball 5-yards for a touchdown. Elijah Duranleau booted the PAT to give North Newton a 7-0 lead with 26 seconds to go in the first quarter.
Another turnover would set up North Newton's next score as a Bryce Shedrow interception was the key defensive play. Goddard would connect with Vince Taylor on a 28-yard touchdown pass. North Newton made good on the PAT and went up 14-0 with 5:21 to go in the second quarter.
North Judson would soon march back down the field only to have Dylan Taylor intercept the ball and run for 8 yards just shy of the end zone. Senior Colin Wagner would run the ball in 1 yard for another Spartan touchdown with 2:39 to go in the second quarter giving the Spartans a 21-0 lead over the Blue Jays.
North Judson answered with a 76-yard kick return for a touchdown to get on the scoreboard.
Looking to add to their lead before halftime, North Newton's Dylan Taylor made an incredible 24-yard catch mid-airwhile avoiding Blue Jay defenders waiting to pick off the pass. The quarter would wind down with a Blue Jay interception thrown by the Spartans. The first half wiould end with North Newton up 21-7.
The Spartans would come out strong in the 3rd quarter with a 19 yard run back by Goddard. A 20-yard pass to Taylor, followed by a 23 yard run by Wagner would result in multiple first downs. With 8:30 left in the 3rd quarter, Wagner would run the ball in 9-yards for a Spartan touchdown.
The Blue Jays would score a touchdown with 52.2 seconds to go in the quarter, however the 2-point attempt would be unsuccessful. The Blue Jays would kick off only to have it caught and returned all the way, 85 yards for the score by Goddard. At the end of the quarter, North Newton was up 35-13.
The last quarter of the night would move fairly quickly for both teams. The night would come with another touchdown by Wagner with 6:59 left to go in game. North Newton would send the PAT wide left of the goal post. The Spartan defense would allow a 3-yard touchdown that would bring the Blue Jays within 21 points late in the game. North Judson would continue to attempt to put more points on the board, however an attempted onside kick would back fire. Senior Vince Taylor would be on the receiving end of the North Judson onside kick. Quick thinking and strong hands would allow him to grab, secure the ball and run 60 yards for a Spartan touchdown with 1:52 left to go in the fourth quarter for the finalscore of North Newton 48, North Judson 20.
“We still need to gel a little better as a team, however, these guys played well. It took a little time to adjust the line but once we settled into the game you could see the tempo change” stated Coach Rouch
Last week the Spartans had 14 penalties for 100 yards and this week the Spartans only had 4 with a total cost of 25 yards.
“Our defense played hard all night long. Including getting multiple team tackles back-to-back, which sometimes resulted in getting or causing their offense to turn over the ball” stated Rouch. “I have to give North Judson credit they never gave up and fought hard all night which in turn caused our boys to play just as hard.”
The Spartans travel to KV on September 13.