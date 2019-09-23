The North Newton Cross Country team traveled not only to Tri-County but to New Prairie as well for this year’s 2019 Invites. This year the Spartans have been able to continue to field a team in both men and women’s races. Anytime that a cross country athletes can cut race time during the season can speak to the endurance of said athletes for their dedication to a difficult sport. At one of the invites, two new personal records would be achieved.
Tri-County hosted their annual Invite on September 17, which included seven schools. In the boy’s race, the seven schools able to field a team would include Benton Central, Delphi, Frontier, North Newton, North White, Tri-County and West Central. North Newton would finish 6th overall with 144 points. Leading the Spartans to the finish line would be Gavin Secivar in 20th with a time of 20:27. Coming in behind their teammate would be Joe Smith 24th with a time of 20:39, Isaac Knight 31st with a time of 21:19, Ryan Williams 36th with a time of 21:29, Raymond Tharp 48th with a time of 24:14 and Joshua Spoor 59th with a time of 32:41. The Spartan men had two athletes cut an immense amount of race time. Isaac Knight was able to cut 24 seconds off his previous record off 21:43 and Raymond Tharp was able to cut 21 seconds off his previous record of 24:35.
As for the Lady Spartans, there were only four schools able to field teams. They included: Benton Central, Frontier, North Newton, and Tri-County. The ladies competed against a total of 40 runners in their race. Unlike the boys, the Lady Spartans have a full team of 7. In cross country, the first 5 team members crossing the finish line is where the point total comes from placement. Leading the Lady Spartans to the finish line was Kylie Blann in 18th with a time of 25:19. She was quickly followed by fellow teammates: Brandi McQueen 20th with a time of 25:31, Madelyn Arrenholz 22nd with a time of 25:50, Jacqueline Thomas 30th with a time of 28:11, Rebecca Bookwalter 32nd with a time of 28:52, Samantha Bradley 36th with a time of 30:40 and Kaitlyn Kolish 37th with a time of 31:13. The Lady Spartans would take home third place overall with a point total of 87.
The North Newton bus left early on September 21 to head toward the New Prairie 2019 Invite. Agony Hill is aptly named and well known by every athlete who has run at the New Prairie Invite. Known for being ranked in the top 10 toughest courses in the state and for the largest invite it makes for a memorable course.
Picture close to 225 athletes waiting, anticipating the sound of the gun going off to start the race and realizing they will be heading towards the first bend that narrows out right by where you stand.
The Spartans were one of 38 schools participating at the Invite with a total of 221 athletes. The Spartans placed 22nd overall out of 32 qualifying teams with a total of 604 points at the Invite. Leading the Spartans was Gavin Secivar coming into the finish line in 69th with a time of 19:35.2. Also for the Spartans, 107th Ryan Williams with a time of 20:34.6, 122nd Joe Smith with a time of 21:01.2, 152nd Isaac Knight with a time of 22:04.2, 202nd Raymond Tharp with a time of 26:03.3 and 221st Joshua Spoor with a time of 32:48.3
The Lady Spartans competed against a total of 186 runners with 39 participating schools. Out of the 25 qualifying teams, the Lady Spartans finished 21st overall with a total of 513 points. Kylie Blann and Brandi McQueen led the Lady Spartans finishing 91st and 92nd into the finishing line with a time of 25:11.0. The Lady Spartans continued to cross the finish line in the following order: 120th Madelyn Arrenholz in 26:28.7, 145th Jacqueline Thomas in 27:53.1 and Rebecca Bookwalter in 169th with a time of 31:00.3.