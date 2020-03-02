YOUNGSTOWN, OH — The Waynesburg Yellow Jackets traveled to Youngstown Ohio to participate in the 2020 PAC Indoor Track Championships held at Youngstown State University. Waynesburg Head Women’s Coach Michelle Cross coached her athletes to a thirds place as a team. One of those athletes included North Newton Alumni Ivy Allen.
Lady Spartan Alumni Ivy Allen was known in high school as a distance runner both in Cross Country and track under Coach Loughmiller as well as for her high jumping3. I spoke will Allen about her journey from high school to college athletics, “Switching to collegiate athletics was definitely a transition. I was scared of whether or not I could actually compete within the conference. The PAC reminds me a lot of the GSSC where competition is neck and neck always coming down to the last few races. We competed with everything we had and that applies to both conferences.”
In talking with Allen I learned she was transitioned from long distance to what some call the long-distance sprint or most commonly known as the 400m. Allen stated that Coach Michelle Cross’s reason the shorter runs will help create more speed needed in her high jump and pole vault. No, you didn’t read that wrong, yes Pole Vault. “Coach Cross asked me to try out Pole Vaulting. I was hesitant at first but agreed to try it. Pole Vaulting is a process and it is coming along, this is my second season” stated Allen. In December Allen cleared 2.13 meters or 6 feet 11.75 inches tying for 13th place overall in December when Waynesburg traveled to West Virginia University for the Marty Pushkin Invite
Allen participated in the Distance Medley Relay (DMR) at the Indoor Championship. The DMR included the following Yellowjacket athletes: Jr. Gigi Pugliano (1200m), So. Ivy Allen (400m), Fr. Madelyn Verhoff (800m) and So. Gloria Reed (1600m). The DMR placed 4th overall atop the podium completing the event in 13 minutes 31.34 seconds.
The journey to the podium for Allen didn’t stop in the DMR. The Waynesburg women athletes were able to claim 3 spots in the high jump at the PAC Championship. Allen placed 8th overall with a clearing height of 1.45 meters or 4 foot 9 inches. She was joined by fellow teammates Fr. Audrey Doby taking 2nd at 1.50 meters or 4’11” and Katherine Henderson taking 3rd at the same height. The PAC record of 1.53meters was broken by the first-place finisher Grove City Gretchen Elsey with a jump of 1.55meters.
Waynesburg wrapped up the indoor track and field season with the completion of the PAC Indoor Championship. They will resume on March 21st with there outdoor track and field season at the West Virginia Open.