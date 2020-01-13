North Newton opened the new year with a win that was 20 years in the making. “Last year it was a single point through a forfeit in the final match against Delphi that kept the trophy from returning home” stated Coach Cunningham. The 2020 Nick Spitler Invite welcomed a total of 6 schools to the mat: Delphi, Frontier, Hammond Morton, Logansport, North Newton, and South Newton.
North Newton Spartan team would go 5 -0 to earn the right to call themselves champions. North Newton would claim five of the individual champion spots with county rival South Newton claiming three individual champions as well. The 2020 Individual Nick Spitler Champions all were 5 – 0 in the meet. The champions for the weight classes: 106 – (North Newton) Mikkel Cunningham, 113 – (South Newton) Hayden Ramon, 120 – (South Newton) Blake Whaley, 126 – (Hammond Morton) Ezekiel Gomez, 132 – (Frontier) Jac Sproles, 138 – (Frontier) Denny Wendling, 145 – (Delph), Andrew Mendoza, 152 – (Hammond Morton) Nick Vargas, 160 – (North Newton) Elijah Duranleau, 170 – (South Newton) Dane Smith, 182 – (North Newton) Colin Wagner, 195 – (Delphi) K. Kinsler, 220 – (North Newton) Ardyn Calinski and 285 – (North Newton) Matthew Barry.
North Newton had many strong finishes throughout the meet. In the 113 weight class Aydan Barron went 4-1 finishing 2nd overall, 120 weight class Connor Symons finished 4th, 126 weight class Deklan Ward finished 4th, 132 weight class Dylan Barron went 4-1 finishing 2nd, 138 weight class William Stephens went 4-1 finishing 2nd, 145 weight class Riley Cornforth finished 6th, 152 weight class Dylan Olive went 4-1 finishing 2nd and the 170 weight class Anthony French finished 4th overall. “These guys worked their butts off to earn this Championship. Every match earned every point to help put the team to a 5 – 0 record for this Invite. Last year was rough to lose by 1. They made sure it wouldn’t happen again and it’s nice to have Nick Spitler Invite back home where it belongs” stated Coach Cunningham.
Drive, determination, and dedication could be seen across the faces of the entire team as each athlete took their turn on the mat. North Newton started the Invite against Logansport. North Newton would start off hot winning the match 57-24. North Newton would have 8 individual weight class pins, 1 forfeit win and a win on points.
Hammond Morton was the next to take on the Spartans. The North Newton team slowly took apart Hammond Morton winning 57-12. The Spartans continued to take the pins on the floor with a total of 6 pins, 2 forfeit wins and a single win by points.
North Newton welcomed conference rival Frontier to the mat next. In what seemed to be two evenly matched teams quickly gave rise to concern. The Spartans lost 3 matches on points followed by a loss of two matches by a pin. However Frontier helped the Spartans with free points when they forfeit 5 different weight classes. Only Aydan Barron and Mikkel Cunningham would win matches with a pin which would result in a final team score of 45-24.
After a short 30 minute break between matches, North Newton welcomed Delphi to the mat. In true fashion the Spartans kept the winning streak rolling, finishing the match against Delphi 66-18. It included 4 wins by forfeit and 7 strong pins by the Spartans.
The North Newton Spartans finished the Invite against county rival South Newton. Anytime these two schools meet its always with great sportsmanship and even better competition. Each athlete wrestled through each period with pride on the line to bring home the win. North Newton was able to defeat the Rebels 45-25. North Newton earned points through a total of four forfeits, two wins on points and pinning three of the Rebels.
South Newton went 4-1 at North Newton as team. The Rebels defeated Hammond Morton 30-27, Delphi 39-36, Logansport 42-26, and Frontier 54-24. Ramon, Whaley, and Smith all went 5-0 to be division champs, and Kane Sell returned to the line up at 126 and went 4-1 on the day.
North Newton returns to the mats on Thursday, January 23rd for Senior Night where they host Hebron beginning at 6 pm.