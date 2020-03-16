PORTAGE — On Friday, March 6th the North Newton and South Newton throwers traveled to Portage to participate in the Region Rumble Throws Classic.
There were a total of 12 teams in the boys’s division. They included the following: Chesterton, Hobart, Griffith, Munster, South Newton, Morgan Township, Crown Point, North Newton, Rensselaer, Portage, South Bend Riley and Merrillville. In the girls’s division there were a total of 14 teams. They included: Hobart, Chesterton, Griffith, Portage, Valparaiso, South Newton, Munster, Crown Point, Warsaw Community, Kankakee Valley, Merrillville, North Newton, Rensselaer and Andrean.
In the boy’s event there were a total of 85 athletes in the Region Rumble. Each athlete had time to watch and study their competition as the division of flights went on throughout the day. As time progressed the athletes and coaches spoke and critiqued the throws as they looked forward to their own turn.
North Newton had a total of five athletes in the Rumble. Sophomore Joshua Spoor threw in the 5th round. Spoor finished 79th overall with a throw of 26’ 1”. In the 6th round, junior Andrew Downey finished 60th overall with a distance of 29’ 9.5”. Sophomore Ardyn Calinski threw in round 8. A throw of 34’ 5” earned Calinski a overall placing of 41st. Teammate Matthew Barry followed and threw in the 9th round. Barry finished 23rd overall with a throw of 38’ 7”. The final thrower was senior David Scheeringa. In the 10th round Scheeringa threw 34’ 11.75” earning a final placement of 35th overall.
South Newton Rebels had one athlete participate in the Region Rumble. In round 3 freshman Edgardo Andrade-Luna threw 26’ 6.5 “. He finished 74th overall.
In the girl’s event there was a total of 96 athletes that participated in the all-day event. It included a total of 13 total divisions to ensure each thrower was given there equal time to stretch, warm up and get throws done with in there division. Within those divisions there was up to a total of eight athletes.
The North Newton Lady Spartans had two athletes that threw in the Rumble. Senior Kenlie Swank and Hannah Strauch both threw well. Hannah Strauch threw in the 6th round. She finished 80th overall with a throw of 19’ 4.25”. Kenlie Swank threw in the 9th round. Her farthest throw was 27’. It earned her a final placement of 46th overall.
Two Lady Rebels participated at the indoor meet. Freshman Trinity Cragun threw in the 2nd round. She finished 91st overall with a throw of 17’ 4”. Her teammate, Sophomore Emma Krug, followed in the 12th round. A throw of 31’ 1.75” gave Krug a final placing of 16th overall.
The Region Rumble Throws Classic is one that brings athletes and schools for miles around. It is one of the indoor meets that coaches use as platform for where their athletes are and where those athletes set goals.